Prep roundup: Erik Stevenson lifts Timberline; Cody Tanneberg’s big fourth quarter leads Sumner over Puyallup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Top Performer: Cody Tanneberg, Sumner
Scored 28 points in 74-64 win over Puyallup
Timberline 70, Tumwater 42: The Blazers were on fire in a scorching win over the Thunderbirds behind Erik Stevenson’s 28 points.
“Erik really came out looking to play defense first and then got out in some transitions and got a couple dunks,” Timberline coach Allen Thomas said. “Then he even got the 3-ball going. He played an all-around great game tonight. He’s pretty tough when he mixes up his game.”
The toughness didn’t stop at Stevenson. Thomas subbed all 15 of his players in during the first half alone.
“Which means guys are just flying,” Thomas said. “They’re just really putting their all-out effort into getting stops.”
That paid off, as the Blazers managed to get some big stops like in the first half, when they outscored the T-Birds 41-12.
Sumner 74, Puyallup 64: The Spartans came up with a big win against the Vikings in a tough matchup where Cody Tanneberg helped them pull ahead in the fourth quarter.
Tannenberg scored 20 of his 28 points in the final period.
“Cody stepped up big,” Sumner coach Jake Jackson said.
Until then, it had been a tough game with the Spartans actually trailing 38-30 at the end of the first half until they took control of the game.
“We started off a little slow defensively,” Jackson said. “We gave up 38 points in the first half and clamped down in the second.”
Capital 73, Aberdeen 39: It was all Cougars all game as they secured a win over the Bobcats in a game where the defense was key.
“The last half of the second quarter and the second half had much better defense,” Capital coach Brian Vandiver said. “Our man-to-man defense really tightened up. We closed down lanes and stopped shots.”
That showed as they held the Bobcats to four in the second quarter and five in the third quarter, which created good looks for the team on the attack.
Dawson Landers scored 15 points and Grant Erickson and Chris Penner each had 14 for Capital.
“When we play well defensively it really translates into offense for us. When we’re playing good defense we tend to move the ball better,” Vandiver said. “When we’re playing good defense it causes the offense to play much better.”
University Prep 54, Charles Wright 46: Despite a last rally by the Tarriers, they weren’t able to complete a comeback.
They trailed by 16 at halftime but by the end of the third quarter cut University Prep’s lead to 3.
“We just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter,” Charles Wright coach Eric Knowles said.
Dane Jacobson scored 21 points and Henry Lenaburg added 15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top Performer: Quinlan Christian, North Thurston
18 points and 12 rebounds in 50-37 win over Steilacoom
Sumner 52, Puyallup 39: It was a close battle that saw the Spartans get a lead and hold onto it over the Vikings.
“I think we kinda just battled. Last year we had a tendency to go up by 10 and then let teams battle back,” Sumner coach Jordan Moog said. “We now put the pedal to the metal and don’t let teams creep back in.”
And Sumner did that with balance. Kelsey Bell scored 16 points and Kennedy Cutter and Kaitlyn Clark each had 12.
The Spartans are hoping now to take that first league win and move on with an experienced squad to keep on winning.
“This year we have six seniors and four of them start,” Moog said. “This year has a good future.”
North Thurston 50, Steilacoom 37: The Rams adapted to the Sentinels’ play and got a big win at home by controlling anything that came off the board.
“We’ve really been focusing on rebounds,” North Thurston coach Jackie Meyer said. “We were playing against a girl that was 6-foot-3 and Quinlan Christian did a great job boxing out for us to get some rebounds.”
Christian would also go to score 18 points for the team to help lead them to victory along with Rokki Brown who got 14 points and Brooklyn Harn who got 11.
“This is really exactly what we’re looking for,” Meyer said. “It’s really hard to defend us with our offense coming from 3 or 4 players.”
AROUND THE SOUND
BOYS BASKETBALL
At Sumner 74, Puyallup 64
S
16
14
17
27
--
74
P
20
18
13
13
--
64
(S) Britton Bakke 2, Cody Tanneberg 28, Mitchell Wolfe 4, AJ Andino 19, Brock Denison 2, Josh Lear 11, Carson Bohl 8
(P) Windham 2, Campbell 3, Haase 5, Ingram 6, J. Holcomb 22, Neff 17, Rhoades 9
Timberline 70, at Tumwater 42
Tumwater
9
3
10
20
--
42
Timberline
24
17
18
11
--
70
(Tu) CJ Geathers 15, Gunnar Fields 3, Jack Koelsch 4, Jelani Jones 13, Luke Murphy
(Ti) Casson Rouse 6, Hunter Campau 8, Eli Morton 15, Kayden Lacy 1, Erik Stevenson 28, Cole Hicks 1, Trevor Joubert 2, Connor Warick 5, Terran Melad 2, Jamin Faalogo 2, Jacob Iyall 2
Capital 73, at Aberdeen 39
A
14
4
5
16
--
39
C
17
14
24
18
--73
(A) Manwell 3, Barragam 5, Bojorge 8, Dublanko 10, Coburn 4, Sayres 6, Timmons 3
(C) Gabe Landers 2, Luke Layton 3, Chris Penner 14, Dawson Landers 15, Brett Stock 12, Isaiah Walker 5, Brandin Riedel 11, Grant Erickson 14
At Bonney Lake 57, Auburn Mountainview 46
BL
15
16
11
15
--
57
AM
16
3
17
10
--46
(BL) Tyson Lawes 12, Alex Stevenson 8, Champ Spencer 8, Gavyn Tinsley 7, Ryan Arpin 4, Zane Foster 18
(AM) Z Trapp 5, Z Richardson 19, PJ Gahungu 6, Q Lacey 13, G Kline, Q Daniels 1, B Miguel 2
University Prep 54, Charles Wright 46
CWA
10
6
19
11
--
46
UPrep
13
19
5
17
--
54
(CWA) Asher Shakoor-Asadi 9, Coley Fannin, Dane Jacobson 21, Alex Meadowcroft, Henry Lenaburg 15, Noah Fields, Michael Tucci 1, Blake Nygren
(UPrep) N Amare 9, I Chainani 6, O Morgan 11, J Madrid, K Mazeika 12, N Arron, K Hodge 14, S Lewis, W Mosier 2
Decatur 62, at Mount Vernon 55
MR
8
18
18
11
--
55
D
16
18
17
11
--
62
(MR) Coby Calvin 8, Carlos Garcia 14, Matthew Oldow 8, Isaiah Brown 12, Dylan Cyr 2, Henry Wutting 5, Michael Baldwin 4, Ethan Chapin 2
(D) Isaiah Daughtry 4, Kevin Robello 9, Les Sessons 20, Bradley Graham 21, Jacob Graham 5, Tyler Houston 3
At Stadium 55, Central Kitsap 52
CK
10
11
11
20
--
52
S
20
12
8
15
--
55
(CK) Archer, McMinds 4, Conley 16, White, Humm 2, Dominic Telemaque 18, McCormick, Davies 1,McConnell 11
(S) E. Brown 5, Gaines 14, Call 8, Bailey 4, Gibson 8, Hankins, Higgins 4, Hartman 10, Gillespie 2
Clover Park 69, Washington 34
W
4
9
5
16
--
34
CP
23
30
7
9
--
69
(CP) Grussi 8, McDaniel 6, Harris-Williams 15, Anderson 1, Bell 7, Martin 6, Sealey 14, Greer 4, Shaw 8
(W) Yisreal 2, Boulware 2, Wyatt 2, Whitemarsh 7, Griffin 8, Hinton 2, Sulusi 10, Stoneham 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sumner 52, at Puyallup 39
P
2
8
14
15
--
39
S
7
15
9
21
--
52
(P) Tayler 16, Marven 6, Chilcott 1, Jeffers 5, Odmenels 3, Hagen 5, Messineo 2
(S) Abby Burns 1, Callie Stevens 7, Kelsey Bell 16, Kennedy Cutter 12, Kaitlyn Clark 12
At North Thurston 50, Steilacoom 37
NT
12
10
16
12
--
50
S
9
14
5
9
--37
(NT) Rokki Brown 14 (5 steals), Quinlan Christian 18 (12 rebounds), Brooklyn Harn 11 (5 steals)
Bethel 70, At Yelm 36
Y
12
5
13
6
--
36
B
22
28
15
5
--
70
(Y) Imani Tustison 4, Kylee Sweeney 6, Kaitlin Jewell 5, My’Kel Jones 1, Maddie Plevyak 9, Larissa Sneed 2, Grace Cebula 9
(B) Marquissa Bowie 2, Tiarra Brown 14, Kyli Pasamanmte 4, Aryonna Porreca 10, Esmeralda Morales 20, Emma Johnson 6, Nanalia Wagoner 4, Tianna Brown 8, Tia Valentine 2
Charles Wright 27, University Prep 16
UPrep
4
6
0
6
--16
CWA
12
4
4
7
--27
(CWA) Erica Julian 4, Grace Hanly 10, Julia Hanly 9, Lexi Leith 2, Bert Brown 2
(UPrep) C. Zell 4, E. Weintraub 2, S. Katz 2, O. Poolos 2, J. Morgan 2, M. Scruggs 4
Seattle Christian 76, Mount Rainier 32
SC
27
22
21
6
--
76
MR
14
0
11
7
--
32
(SC) Baskett 3, Anderson 23, Ellis 27, Clark 17, Seibel 6
(MR) Addie Keeth 5, Makila Hoffman 1, Jaydin Fazio 7, India Johnson 3, Frannie Sablan 10, Jackie Williamson 6
White River 53, Enumclaw 39
WR
15
15
11
12
--
53
E
12
1
13
13
--
39
(WR) Narolski 6, Mills 1, Norris 6, Cash 5, Marecle 14, Lavinder 9, Fiedler 2, S. Lavinder 10
(E) Anderson 2, Hanson 2, Rademacher 6, Carlson 4, Brazier 2, Cerne 12, Huizenga 11
Orting 59, Morton-White Pass 53
O
10
7
11
23
8
--
59
MWP
14
12
13
12
2
--
53
(O) Friddle 9, Recinos 13, Moreno 18, Crowe 5, Fohn 15
(MWP) Dunlap 12, Hampton 5, Peters 9, Short 5, Smathers 6, Dotson 12, Salguero 4
South Bend 48, Northwest Christian 12
SB
8
10
21
9
--
48
NC
0
6
6
0
--
12
(SB) Jessica Sanchez 18, Alise Rohr 13, Kaby Reidinger 11, Hannah Byington 4, Zaira Medina 2
(NC) Abbie VanMarter 5, Ellie Summers 2, Alissah Weller 2, Mackenzie Teigen 2, Gretchen Stottlemyre 1
BOYS SWIMMING
Roger’s Rams Holiday Relays
1. Curtis, 72
2. Puyallup, 37
3. Kentridge, 36
4. Rogers, 33
5. Olympia, 31
6. Emerald Ridge, 25
7. Kentlake, 6
Diving: C (Avier Doss, Alex Belokobylka) 206.85
200 medley relay: C (Aaron Samms, Nathan March, Alex Hwang, Abhi Larson) 1:45.04
8 x 25 freestyle relay: C (Matt Dingess, Ryan Ling, Jorge Melendez, Maguire Harrison, Jabez Choi, Larson, Kaden Nager) 1:32.06
200 free relay (Fr/So): C (Dingess, Joe Melin, Ben Chubb, Samms) 1:37.58
3 x 50 breast relay: C (Melendez, Choi, March) 1:31.63
8 x 50 freestyle relay: C (Nager, Melin, Larson, Chase Mageo, Ryan Ling, Justin Riggins, Sam Guffey, Hwang) 3:17.54
50 free exhibition: Adam Ward (R) 23.30
3 x 50 backstroke relay: C (Samms, Nager, Melin) 1:21.93
3 x 50 butterfly: C (Hwang, Harrison, Melendez) 1:16.76
400 freestyle relay: C (Samms, Larson, March, Hwang) 3:25.33
11/30 BOYS BASKETBALL
North Thurston 80, Auburn Riverside 64
NT
20
14
23
23
--
80
AR
11
15
18
20
--
64
(NT) Spencer 20, Nielsen 3, Maxfield 2, Stone 5, Wallace 2 Tenkley 12, Cuylee 6, Christian 30
(AR) Kamil Quadri 20, Dan Ramirez 12, Isaiah Prescott 18,Javon Forward 4, Jaden Robinson 5, Brandon Rydberg 5
