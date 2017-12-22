No late phone call from dad Mark Few, but Gonzaga Prep’s late adjustment dooms Wilson

More Videos 2:41 Emerald Ridge Mosiah Nasili-Liu is school’s first Pac-12 player Pause 4:43 Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21 8:16 The best plays from the best high school football players in 2017 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:39 Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:06 Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:55 Here’s what Jake Browning had to say about the Penn State secondary 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highlights as Gonzaga commit Anton Watson leads Gonzaga Prep past Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson Anton Watson, a 6-foot-7 Gonzaga University commit led the way with 24 points as No. 1-ranked Gonzaga Prep came to Tacoma on Friday to take on No. 8 Wilson, earning a 63-51 win with a late charge. Emmitt Matthews Jr., a UConn signee, led the Rams with 18 points. Anton Watson, a 6-foot-7 Gonzaga University commit led the way with 24 points as No. 1-ranked Gonzaga Prep came to Tacoma on Friday to take on No. 8 Wilson, earning a 63-51 win with a late charge. Emmitt Matthews Jr., a UConn signee, led the Rams with 18 points. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

