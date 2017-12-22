Prep roundup: Chris Penner scores 37 points in Capital’s win; Curtis suffers second loss in two days

Boys Basketball
Top Performer: Chris Penner, Capital
Scored 37 points in win over River Ridge
Spanaway Lake 91, Graham-Kapowsin 42: A different night, a different top scorer for the deep Sentinels.
Never miss a local story.
Isaiah Turner led the way for Spanaway Lake with 29 points in a nonleague rivalry game against the Eagles, while Divante Moffitt scored 13 points, Jordan Garner scored 12 and Derek Gordon Jr. had 11.
Spanaway Lake jumped to a 26-10 lead after the first quarter and cruised from there against their 4A school-district rival. And the Sentinels (7-0) have yet to lose this season, though their next 3A Pierce County League game is Jan. 3 against fellow unbeaten Lincoln.
Tre Mason led Graham-Kapowsin with 11 points.
University 73, Rogers 57: The Titans kept scoring in such a way that the Rams fell behind early and could not recover.
Outscoring the Rams 30-24 in the first half, the Titans were led by two players that each scored 17 points in the contest: Boston Tacke and Tanner Christensen. The barrage of scoring didn’t stop with those two as Brady Brinkman was the other Titan to score double-digit points with 11.
The Rams had two players reach double digits in James Barker and Nick Waterstraat. Barker led the team with 15 points and Waterstraat finished with 12 as well. Jace Barrett almost hit double digits, ending his night with nine points.
Capital 66, River Ridge 28: Chris Penner is no stranger to lighting up a scorebook.
The junior guard for the Cougars checked in with another 30-plus point game, while Luke Layton finished with eight points.
Penner’s performance was exactly what the Cougars needed in this win. He finished shooting 9-of-14 from 3-point range.
“He was lights out,” Capital coach Brian Vandiver said. “And our guys did a great job of realizing he had the hot hand and making that extra pass to him. And when Chris gets going, he’s really fun to watch.”
The Cougars did something they’ve struggled with all season: Get off to a quick start.
Vandiver said it has been the message from coaches to players throughout the season and was the message once again before the game against the Hawks.
The message was received. The Cougars outscored the Hawks 50-14 in the first half.
“We urged them to get out of the gate quick,” Vandiver said. “That’s something we haven’t done well this season. But we were able to do that, and once we did, the ball movement was really good.”
The win was the fourth straight for the Cougars and their eighth overall.
Central Valley 59, Curtis 48: The Bears pulled away in the fourth quarter to take the win away from the Vikings at their own hosted tournament.
Curtis was undefeated entering Thursday. It now has two losses in two days, against Camas and now Central Valley.
Heading into the third quarter, it was 36-33 Central Valley. But then both offenses found a quicker pace and more points than in the previous quarters.
Zach Stoker was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points for the Bears, as he practically put his team on his back. No other Bear was even close to Stocker’s final tally as Jayce Simmons and Quinn Johnson both finished at eight points apiece.
The Vikings faced a similar challenge as their leading scorer had far and away more points than anyone else. Leading them was Jase Paulsen, finishing with 18 points. The next highest scorer would be Amir Simms with eight points.
Girls Basketball
Peninsula 58, Stadium 24: The Seahawks outmuscled the Tigers and earned a road victory thanks to some great play by Belle Frazier.
Frazier was the team’s leader in scoring as she put up 20 points. Linsey Lovrovich was the other player to reach double-digit scoring, netting 11 points herself.
For box scores, visit preps.thenewstribune.com
To report a box score, contact 253-597-8680
Email: preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
Comments