Prep roundup: Lincoln survives big California test; Wilson wins T-Town Throwdown; Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels dominates in Arizona

Boys Basketball
Top Performer: Jaden McDaniels, Federal Way
32 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks in win over Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
Lincoln 66, Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, Calif.) 65: Leave it to the reigning 3A Pierce County League defensive player of the year to make the biggest play.
Never miss a local story.
With just two minutes left to go and an eight-point lead, Lincoln’s defense allowed the Crusaders to creep back to within one point. However, 6-foot-6 Willie Thomas deflected a lob to the inside as time expired to win the game in the semifinals of the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego.
“Toughest test we’ve had all year,” Lincoln coach Aubrey Shelton said.
Le’Zjon Bonds for the second consecutive night led the No. 4-ranked Abes (9-0) in scoring, finishing with 19 in this one. Lincoln was hot from beyond the 3-point arc hitting 8 of 15 from long range, with Bonds going 3-for-4. .
Emmett Linton followed in scoring, putting up 15 points and Anthony Braggs Jr. added eight.
This sends Lincoln to the championship game of the American Division on Saturday night to face St. Petersburg of Florida, which beat Franklin of Seattle in the other semifinal, 96-94.
Wilson 68, Puyallup 47: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored a game-high 18 points and the eighth-ranked Rams won the championship of the T-Town Throwdown holiday tournament on Friday at Wilson High School.
The UConn signee helped stake Wilson to a 30-24 lead at halftime before a big third quarter put the Rams up by 13 heading into the final period. Londrell Hamilton scored 15 points and Emani Mitchell added 14 points for Wilson.
Dylan Rhodes and Jacob Holcomb each scored 12 points for Puyallup, which came off a win over University in Thursday’s semifinals.
Wilson ended the tournament with wins over Sierra, Stadium and Puyallup for the title.
Federal Way 73, Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) 51: Jaden McDaniels scored 32 points with six rebounds and three blocks to lead the No. 3-ranked Eagles to their third consecutive win at the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge in Arizona.
That sends Federal Way (11-0) to Saturday to face Brophy College Prep of Phoenix at 2:30 p.m.
McDaniels, a 6-foot-9 junior, was scintillating. He made 12 of 15 shots and went 6-for-8 from the 3-point line.
Marcus Austin added 16 points, going 4-for-4 from the 3-point line and Etan Collins scored 10 as Federal Way built a 39-19 lead in the first half.
Bryan Baptiste led Basha with 20 points.
Mission Prep 70 (San Francisco), Bellarmine Prep 56: The Lions opened the St. Ignatius Sand Dune Classic with a win over Fremont of Oakland, California, but return home after a pair of losses.
Bellarmine wasn’t able to keep up late with Mission Prep of San Francisco, which got 21 points from both Ben Knight and Adrian Otin.
Jaylen Scott scored a game-high 30 points for Bellarmine (5-5), which was outscored 18-11 in the third quarter. Garrett Horner added 12 points.
Bellarmine returns home and will next face Sumner next week. It lost to Loyola of Los Angeles on Thursday, 64-39, after beating Fremont on Wednesday.
Glacier Peak 70, Auburn Riverside 43: The Ravens’ slow start doomed them in the championship of the Auburn Riverside Holiday Classic against the Grizzlies of Snohomish.
And Glacier Peak got 26 points from Bobby Martin on its way to building a 39-16 first-half lead.
Kamil Quadir led Auburn Riverside with 19 points and Jaden Robinson scored 12.
University 86, Stadium 68: Davion Gaines scored 22 points but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the visiting Spokane team in the T-Town Throwdown.
University pushed its five-point first-quarter lead to a 40-28 lead by halftime and then used a big third quarter to put the Tigers away.
Spanaway Lake 87, Fort Vancouver 28: Jordan Garner scored 19 points, Isaiah Turner had 15 and Divante Moffitt had 14 to lead the Sentinels to the convincing win.
That sends Spanaway Lake to the Spanaway Lake Christmas Tournament title game to face Evergreen of Vancouver on Saturday.
Graham-Kapowsin 59, Bethel 53: The Eagles came back against the Braves after an abysmal second quarter thanks to their defense.
Everybody on the court played their role and had a hand in forcing key turnovers and getting the ball to fall when they needed it to.
“Everything that needed to go our way did,” said Graham-Kapowsin assistant coach Anthony Judie. “We got back in the game by the fourth quarter mainly by playing defense.”
Tre Mason also had a hand in getting the Eagles back in the game as he was clutch shooting the ball down the stretch. He hit four 3-pointers in the final quarter and was 10-for-12 on free throws throughout the game. He would finish with 26 points.
Bethel had a strong first half as the Braves scored 29 points. Santiago Paz was the leading scorer for his team with 17 points.
Olympic 55, Clover Park 52: Despite the heavy push from Davien Harris-Williams, scoring a game-high 27 points, the Warriors were not able to fend off the Trojans.
Clover Park built a 30-25 lead at halftime, but Olympic rallied in the second half. Evan Turnquist led Olympic with 16 points and Jaiden Mosley added 10 points.
Kent-Meridian 60, Emerald Ridge 52: The Royals were down at the half 30-27 at the half, but came storming back for the win in the Auburn Riverside Holiday Classic.
Mahlik Hall led the charge for Kent-Meridian with 25 points, with Dab Khan following up with 11 points.
Chris Heads and Jerry Hayes’ combined 28 points for the Jaguars just was not enough for them to overcome the slow start in the second half.
Fife 56, Bonney Lake 45: The Trojans survived a sloppy game against the Panthers as they are primed to take on the 2A SPSL Mountain division once league play picks back up.
Gannon Ginnis led his team in scoring with 13 points and he was closely followed by Cooper Schelbert with 12.
Champ Spencer was the leading scorer for the Panthers and the only one to crack double digits as he knocked down 10 points.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Belle Frazier, Peninsula
22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals in win over Federal Way
Sumner 55, Auburn Mountainview 52: A little composure and stamina can go a long way.
It earned the Spartans a win over the Lions.
For Sumner, the game came down to making free throws at the end of the game, all while making sure the Lions didn’t score. They did just that and won their second game in the past 10 days.
"It was our composure that helped lead to the win,” Sumner girls basketball coach Jordan Moog said. “We made free throws and our shots. We haven't had many close games like this, but the girls did a good job on defense.”
The Spartans actually trailed going into the second quarter, but a 16-9 run through the quarter gave them the lead for good.
Senior forward Kelsey Bell finished with 25 points to lead Sumner. She played a critical role down the stretch, coming up with a number of defensive rebounds.
[Kelsey] did a great job rebounding,” Moog said. “Her strength was making the right choices defensively."
Auburn Mountainview made its run in the fourth quarter, and actually won the quarter 18-11, but it was not enough to recover from the second and third quarter deficit.
Hayley Flores led the Lions with 11 points while Taylor Flores finished with 10.
Bethel 66, Todd Beamer 42: One run is all it takes.
The No. 7-ranked 3A Braves found their opportunity against the No. 8-ranked 4A Titans in the second quarter, where they finished on a 23-11 run.
It was enough to keep Bethel (9-0) undefeated on the season, while handing Beamer its second consecutive loss after falling to Eastlake.
“It was a close game,” Bethel coach John Ainslee said. “We were able to turn a one-point lead into a 13-point lead and never looked back.”
But the Titans made their attempt to claw back in the third quarter. They were led by senior Makenzie Bond, who finished with 17 points.
The Titans were able to earn trips to the free throw line early in the second half to narrow the gap, and it wasn’t long before the Braves found themselves in a fairly close game in the second half.
“We got into a little foul trouble in the second half,” Ainslee said. “But I was really pleased with how we were able to work through that.”
The Braves found a portion of the answer from behind the 3-point line. Senior guard Tiarra Brown led all scorers with 23 points, and she got 18 of them from 3-point range. Esmeralda Morales added 16 points.
Their defense held the Titans to two 3-point shots.
Charles Wright Academy 49, Annie Wright 45: It’s not about how the Tarriers started. It’s how they finished.
They went into halftime down 31-16, but they came out in the second half and held the Gators to just 14 second-half points and earning the come-from-behind win.
RubyJoy Pikes dropped a team-leading 30 points in the win for the Tarriers. Annie Wright’s freshman Julianna Walker led all scorers with 38 points.
Sunnyside 66, Bellarmine Prep 59: The Grizzlies have been fixing to get back on track after they had their four-game win streak snapped.
They may after done it after handing the No. 2-ranked Lions their second straight loss in the Cam Jam Bash classic in Spokane.
The Grizzlies had four players score in double figures, including a 20-point effort from Lexi Skyles. Ashlee Maldonado (19), Kameran Rodriguez (15), Chastitee Garza (10) provided help on the offensive end.
The Lions were led in scoring by Reyelle Frazier, who finished with 14 points.
Bellarmine had just come off a loss to No. 1-ranked Central Valley on Thursday and the schedule doesn’t get any easier with a matchup against 8-0 and No. 4-ranked Moses Lake, led by Arizona State commit Jamie Loera, on Saturday.
Frazier’s 3-pointer helped Bellarmine crawl back from an early deficit to tie the game at 48-48 in the fourth quarter, coming just after she scored another bucket to cut the lead to three.
But Sunnyside followed with a 14-4 run to take a 62-52 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Rodriguez and Skyles to bury the Lions late.
Bellarmine finished third in the 4A state tournament in the Tacoma Dome a season ago, Central Valley was fourth, Moses Lake fifth and Sunnyside was sixth. Bellarmine beat Moses Lake, 51-47, in the third-place trophy game last year.
Peninsula 69, Federal Way 23: Belle Frazier dominated, finishing with a triple-double of 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to lead the Seahawks in the Spanaway Lake Christmas Classic.
The Seahawks built a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and proceeded to outscore Federal Way 14-2 in the second.
To view box scores, go to preps.thenewstribune.com
To report a box score, call 253-597-8680 (between 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.)
Email: preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
Comments