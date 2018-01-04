Prep roundup: D’Angelo Minnis hits a lot of 3-pointers in Kentwood’s win over Kentridge; Emmitt Matthews Jr. leads Wilson

BOYS BASKETBALL

Top performer: Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson

34 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals in win over Mount Tahoma

CLASS 4A

No. 7 Kentwood 73, Kentridge 56: D’Angelo Minnis was on fire from beyond the 3-point arc.

The senior guard made seven 3-pointers as part of his game-high 23 points to lead the Conquerors past their rival Kentridge and to Kentwood’s seventh consecutive win.

The win keeps the defending 4A state champion Kentwood (10-2; 7-0) in sole possession of first place in the 4A NPSL Cascade division.

Tyler Cronk led Kentridge (10-3; 5-2) with 17 points.

As they often do, the Conks relied on a fast start. Kentwood (10-2) jumped to a 21-11 lead in the first quarter before putting Kentridge away in the fourth quarter.

Anjaylo Lloyd and Jahvonta Jones Jr. each scored 13 points for Kentwood and Ryan Wilds added 11. The Conquerors made 11 3-pointers as a team.

Bellarmine Prep 63, Sumner 57: The Lions trailed by almost 20 points at the end of the first quarter. And still won the game.

Bellarmine stormed back from a 24-6 first-quarter deficit behind Jaylen Scott’s 24 points to beat the Spartans.

It pulled to within 39-25 at halftime before a huge third quarter, outscoring Sumner 28-7.

Thane Birrer led Sumner with 18 points.

Emerald Ridge 65, Graham-Kapowsin 60: Tyler Matthews’ 21 points led the Jaguars to their first win of the season.

Emerald Ridge (1-10) led 43-42 entering the final quarter before going on a 14-4 run.

Tre Mason led G-K (2-8) with 14 points.

CLASS 2A

No. 2 Foss 75, White River 58: Demetrius Crosby had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Micah Pollard added 19 points as the Falcons pulled away in the second half.

Foss led 37-34 at halftime before starting to pull away in the third quarter. It shut the door in the fourth, outscoring White River, 16-9.

Brandon Howard led White River with 21 points and Joe Flanagan scored 12. The Hornets were coming off a 67-58 win over Clover Park.

The win ended a two-game losing streak for Foss, which lost to O’Dea and Camas at the Curtis Holiday Classic.

CLASS 3A

No. 7 Wilson 89, Mount Tahoma 35: Emmitt Matthews Jr. almost had as many points as Mount Tahoma did.

Wilson’s senior and UConn signee scored 34 points with 10 rebounds and five steals to lead the Rams to their fourth consecutive win.

Daniel Santana added 17 points and Londrell Hamilton scored 10 as Wilson built a 28-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. The seventh-ranked Rams face No. 8 Spanaway Lake at 7 p.m. Friday at Spanaway Lake.

Jourdan Joseph led Mount Tahoma with 18 points.

Capital 63, Central Kitsap 43: Grant Erickson had his fifth double-double of the season with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Capital Cougars past the Central Kitsap Cougars.

Chris Penner added 12 points and so did Brett Stock as Capital pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Central Kitsap 20-9.

CLASS 1B

Tacoma Baptist 83, Northwest Yeshiva 42: Sometimes a little practice can go a long way.

For the Crusaders, they’ve spent a good portion of the season in the gym honing their own version of an up-tempo, break-neck offense.

And all of the practice, all of the long hours and extra work paid off as the Crusaders used the fast break to their advantage in the win over the 613s.

I was really pleased with the way we rebounded and the got out on the fast break,” Tacoma Baptist coach Rich Hamlin said. “We’ve spent a lot of time the past couple weeks practicing the run, and it paid off for us.”

Tacoma Baptist took a 46-21 lead going into halftime.

Bradley Swillie, an eighth-grade guard for the Crusaders, led the team with 26 points. Joey Pascua was right behind him with 25.

Senior captain PJ Talen finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

“Guys like Swillie and PJ just understand the game,” Hamlin said. “More importantly, they understand the dynamic of this team and what it needs to do to be successful.”

A new-found success with an up-tempo offense might have come at a perfect time for the Crusaders.

The win over the 613s was the third in a row for Tacoma Baptist (8-1; 4-1 1B Sea-Tac West).

“It’s really great when you have guys like this,” Hamlin said. “Guys that really want to take the time, put in the work and do it well. We are starting to see results from that process.”

Puget Sound Adventist 40, Mount Rainier Lutheran 39: The Sharks barely edged out the visiting Hawks as Seda Miura came up big with 19 points.

Jack Shannon for Mount Rainier Lutheran was the leading scorer for his team with 11 points.

Girls Basketball

Top performer: Belle Frazier, Peninsula

Scored 36 points in win over Shelton

CLASS 3A

Timberline 43, Gig Harbor 40: Great team defense and clutch free throws were the winning formula for the Blazers getting the win over the Tides.

Keshara Romain had the task of guarding Gig Harbor point guard Brynna Maxwell, a reigning TNT All-Area selection who entered the game averaging 20.4 points per game. Romain helped limit her to seven points.

“We were aggressive tonight and mixed up a bunch of different things,” Timberline coach Tim Borchardt said. “Romain locked down Maxwell, she did a great job and concentrated on that side of the ball.”

Romain is the Blazers’ leading scorer of the season but took her focus to making sure that Maxwell wouldn’t score. That led to Kiara Brooks to take the lead on scoring.

Brooks, who was battling a cold the whole game, led the Blazers with 17 points.

What sealed the deal for the Blazers was Rayanna Davis knocking down her two last free throws with 14 seconds left in the game to put Timberline up 43-40.

The loss was the third in a row for Gig Harbor, which was coming off losses to Snohomish and Lynden Christian after back-to-back wins over Shelton and Peninsula.

Sydney Langworthy led Gig Harbor with 16 points and Maddie Willett scored seven. Her 3-pointer set the Tides’ school record with her 951st career point.

Timberline (5-3; 4-1 3A South Sound Conference) is now tied atop the league standings alongside Gig Harbor (6-4; 4-1) and Peninsula (9-1; 4-1).

Peninsula 55, Shelton 53: Belle Frazier had another big scoring night, this time lighting up the scoreboard for a season-high 36 points to lead the Seahawks to their fourth consecutive victory.

The 6-foot junior small forward has scored at least 30 points in three games this season.

CLASS 1B

Tacoma Baptist 37, Northwest Yeshiva 29: Make it two in a row for the Crusaders.

They relied on scoring from Hannah Peterson, who finished the game leading all scorers with 21 points.

The Crusaders struggled to find a rhythm in the game’s early minutes, but they found it early in the second quarter and were able to pull past the 613s with a solid defensive effort from JoEllen Stokes.

The Crusaders outscored the 613s 23-15 during their run to take over the lead.