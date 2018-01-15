Defending-champ Kentridge gave Central Valley a run, but Stanford-bound Lexie Hull keeps these Bears rolling

More Videos 1:19 Lincoln coach Jamila Jones, Nashontae Frazier will take win over No. 8 Beamer, but they aren't satisfied Pause 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 3:14 Highlights: Stanford-bound Lexie Hull, Central Valley pull away in second half to beat Kentridge 0:40 Lincoln guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes avenging 2017 playoff loss to Bishop Blanchet 1:58 Calley Heilborn, Ciera Zimmerman lead Auburn Riverside over Emerald Ridge for district title 2:51 Passion for equality unites MLK Day participants 1:54 State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 0:38 Crews respond to fire at historic Tacoma church 1:12 Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Highlights: Stanford-bound Lexie Hull, Central Valley pull away in second half to beat Kentridge Stanford University signee Lexie Hull had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 1 Central Valley over No. 3 Kentridge, the defending 4A state champions, on Monday at the King Showcase at the ShoWare Center in Kent. She and Kentridge's Jordyn Jenkins spoke about it afterward. Stanford University signee Lexie Hull had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 1 Central Valley over No. 3 Kentridge, the defending 4A state champions, on Monday at the King Showcase at the ShoWare Center in Kent. She and Kentridge's Jordyn Jenkins spoke about it afterward. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

Stanford University signee Lexie Hull had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 1 Central Valley over No. 3 Kentridge, the defending 4A state champions, on Monday at the King Showcase at the ShoWare Center in Kent. She and Kentridge's Jordyn Jenkins spoke about it afterward. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com