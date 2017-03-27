The Associated Press’ 2016-17 all-state HS boys, girls basketball teams

It was a banner year for South Sound high school basketball.
Foss will get an actual banner for its 2A state boys basketball title — the school’s first title since 2000 — but on Monday The Associated Press released that Boise State commit Roberto Gittens was selected as the 2A state player of the year and teammate Donald Scott was a first-team 2A selection.
Gittens as also The News Tribune’s All-Area boys basketball player of the year, as well as a TNT first-team all-state selection (all classifications).
White River’s Kendall Bird, a San Diego signee, earned the AP’s 2A state player of the year after breaking the school record for career points (1,934) and earning TNT All-Area girls basketball player of the year.
Selections were voted on by sports writers across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
Michael Porter Jr. earned Naismith and Gatorade national high school player of the year honors. He was the 3A Metro MVP, the 3A state tournament MVP, The News Tribune’s state player of the year and The Seattle Times state player of the year.
So why not continue the accolades?
Porter was selected as the The Associated Press boys state player of the year, across all classifications. It came less than a week after Porter asked for a release of his letter of intent from the University of Washington following Lorenzo Romar’s firing and his subsequent commitment to Missouri, where his father was hired as an assistant coach.
Lincoln’s Trevante Anderson joined Porter on the 3A first team, leading the Abes to a fifth-place state trophy and a 26-2 record after losing to Nathan Hale in the state semifinals and West Seattle in the state third-place game.
Kentwood’s Darius LuBom was a first-team 4A selection in leading the Conquerors to their third state title in school history and teammate Rayvaughn Bolton was an honorable mention selection. Federal Way’s Malcolm Cola earned a first-team nod in helping the Eagles push their 4A state-record win streak to 63 games earlier this year, and teammate Marcus Stephens, who started on each of Federal Way’s back-to-back state title teams, was honorable mention.
In 2B, Life Christian’s Luke Lovelady was a first-team selection, finishing just behind Kittitas’ Brock Ravet, and in 1B Tacoma Baptist’s P.J. Talen made the first team.
Mercer Island’s Anna Luce and Bishop Blanchet’s Jadyn Bush — who will both head to the Ivy League next year — shared the girls state player of the year across all classifications. Luce was The News Tribune’s all-state girls player of the year.
But three South Sound players were 4A first-team selections — Bellarmine Prep’s Shalyse Smith, Auburn Riverside’s McKenzi Williams and Kentridge’s JaQuaya Miller. Miller led the Chargers to their first state title in school history.
Wilson’s Josie Matz made the first-team in 3A, Black Hills’ Emma Duff and Franklin Pierce’s Alexius Foster were first-team in 2A and Tacoma Baptist’s Brooklyn Pascua and Evergreen Lutheran’s Katelyn Schwartz were first-team in 1B.
Here’s the complete selections:
2016-17 BOYS ALL-STATE TEAM
State player of the year (all classes) — Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale.
———
CLASS 4A
Player of the year — Cameron Cranston, sr., Union.
FIRST TEAM
Cameron Cranston, sr., Union
Malcolm Cola, sr., Federal Way
Carson Tuttle, jr., Kamiak
Tyler Kurtz, sr., Richland.
HONORABLE MENTION
Riley Sorn, jr., Richland
Anton Watson, soph., Gonzaga Prep
Marcus Stephens, sr., Federal Way
Colby Kyle, jr., Monroe
Rayvaughn Bolton, sr., Kentwood
———
CLASS 3A
Player of the year — Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale.
FIRST TEAM
Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale
Jaylen Nowell, sr., Garfield
Nate Pryor, sr., West Seattle
Daejon Davis, sr., Garfield
Trevante Anderson, jr., Lincoln
HONORABLE MENTION
Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach
TJ Mickelson, sr., Capital
Erik Stevenson, jr., Timberline
Jontay Porter, jr., Nathan Hale
Emmitt Matthews Jr., jr., Wilson
———
CLASS 2A
Player of the year — Roberto Gittens, sr., Foss.
FIRST TEAM
Roberto Gittens, sr., Foss
Elijah Pepper, so., Selah
Hodges Bailey, sr., Centralia
Donald Scott, sr., Foss
Will Burghardt, sr., Mark Morris.
HONORABLE MENTION
Scott Blakney, sr., Prosser
Jett Sobota, sr., Clarkston
Jesse Keltner, sr., Anacortes
Bryce Mulder, sr. Woodland
Hunter Jacob, sr., Wapato
Brian Marty, sr., Tumwater
———
CLASS 1A
Player of the year — Trey Delp, sr., Zillah.
FIRST TEAM
Trey Delp, sr., Zillah
Corey Kispert, sr., King’s
Marky Adams, sr., Forks
JR Delgado, sr., Warden
Ryan Maine, sr., Freeman.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jack Adams III, sr., Hoquiam
Cole Bajema, soph., Lynden Christian
Jake Wise, sr., La Center
Nate Whitaker, sr., Zillah.
———
CLASS 2B
Player of the year — Brock Ravet, soph., Kittitas.
FIRST TEAM
Brock Ravet, soph., Kittitas
Luke Lovelady, sr., Life Christian
Matt Poquette, jr., Morton-White Pass
Ryan Ricks, sr., Northwest Christian
Edgar Najera, sr., Brewster.
HONORABLE MENTION
Wyatt Stanley, sr., Napavine
Chase Burnham, sr., Liberty
Wesley Abrams, sr., White Swan
Reece Wallace, jr., Toledo
Jared Cattell, jr., Crosspoint.
———
CLASS 1B
Player of the year — Trazil Lane, sr., Lummi.
FIRST TEAM
Trazil Lane, sr., Lummi
Zach Cain, jr., Taholah
Luke Wagenaar, jr., Sunnyside Christian
PJ Talen, sr., Tacoma Baptist
Peyton Nielsen, jr., Almira-Coulee-Hartline.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kenrick Doherty Jr., sr., Neah Bay
Cade Bosma, jr., Sunnyside Christian
Bailey Moss, sr., Chief Kitsap
Ryan Moffet, fr., Odessa-Harrington.
———
2016-17 GIRLS ALL-STATE TEAM
Co-state player of the year (all classes) — Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet and Anna Luce, sr., Mercer Island.
———
CLASS 4A
Player of the year — Lexie Hull, jr. Central Valley.
FIRST TEAM
Lexie Hull, jr., Central Valley
Taya Corosdale, sr. Bothell
Shalyse Smith, jr., Bellarmine Prep
JaQuaya Miller, soph., Kentridge
McKenzi Williams, sr., Auburn Riverside
HONORABLE MENTION
Samantha Fatkin, sr., Glacier Peak
Emilee Maldonado, sr., Sunnyside
Paisley Johnson, sr., Glacier Peak
Jamie Loera, jr., Moses Lake.
———
CLASS 3A
Player of the year — Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet.
FIRST TEAM
Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet
T’ea Adams, sr., Juanita
Promise Taylor, sr., Sammamish
Anna Luce, sr., Mercer Island.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaprice Boston, sr., Lynnwood
Juanita Agosto, sr., Garfield
Brynna Maxwell, soph., Gig Harbor
Taryn Shelley, sr., Shorewood
Oumou Toure, soph., Kamiakin.
———
CLASS 2A
Player of the year — Kendall Bird, sr., White River.
FIRST TEAM
Kendall Bird, sr., White River
Elisa Kooiman, sr., Lynden
Emma Duff, sr., Black Hills
Alexius Foster, sr., Franklin Pierce
Brandy Smith, sr., Burlington-Edison.
HONORABLE MENTION
Julia Johnson, jr., W.F. West
Janealle Sutterlict, soph., Wapato
Sierra Snyder, sr., Tumwater
Elle Burland, sr., East Valley (Spokane)
Katie Campana, sr., Olympic.
———
CLASS 1A
Player of the year — Jill Townsend, sr., Okanogan.
FIRST TEAM
Jill Townsend, sr., Okanogan
Hailey Van Lith, fr., Cashmere
Jordan Spradlin, sr., Montesano
Stephanie Soares, jr., Mount Baker
Alexis Castro, sr., Granger.
HONORABLE MENTION
Taylor Turner, sr., Columbia (Burbank)
Avery Dykstra, jr., Lynden Christian
Danielle Tyler, soph., Mount Baker
Abbie Johnson, sr., Cashmere.
———
CLASS 2B
Player of the year — Peyton Souvenir, sr., Wahkiakum.
FIRST TEAM
Peyton Souvenir, sr., Wahkiakum
Parker Esary, sr., Kalama
Kaelyn Shipley, sr., Kalama
Makenzie Kaech, jr., Ilwaco
Mollie Olson, jr., Napavine.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sydney Abbott, jr., Davenport
Hailey Higashi, sr., St. George’s
Nakiya Edwards, sr., La Conner
Melissa Lee, jr., Napavine.
———
CLASS 1B
Player of the year — Shania Graham, sr., Republic.
FIRST TEAM
Shania Graham, sr., Republic
Brooklyn Pascua, jr., Tacoma Baptist
Salome Yosef, sr., Cedar Park Christian-Mountlake Terrace
Kristen Broersma, sr., Sunnyside Christian
Katelyn Schwartz, sr., Evergreen Lutheran.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sailor Liefke, jr., Sunnyside Christian
Dakota Patchen, soph., Colton
Tristin Johnson, sr., Neah Bay.
