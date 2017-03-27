High School Sports

March 27, 2017 2:46 PM

The Associated Press’ 2016-17 all-state HS boys, girls basketball teams

By TJ Cotterill

It was a banner year for South Sound high school basketball.

Foss will get an actual banner for its 2A state boys basketball title — the school’s first title since 2000 — but on Monday The Associated Press released that Boise State commit Roberto Gittens was selected as the 2A state player of the year and teammate Donald Scott was a first-team 2A selection.

Gittens as also The News Tribune’s All-Area boys basketball player of the year, as well as a TNT first-team all-state selection (all classifications).

White River’s Kendall Bird, a San Diego signee, earned the AP’s 2A state player of the year after breaking the school record for career points (1,934) and earning TNT All-Area girls basketball player of the year.

Selections were voted on by sports writers across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

Michael Porter Jr. earned Naismith and Gatorade national high school player of the year honors. He was the 3A Metro MVP, the 3A state tournament MVP, The News Tribune’s state player of the year and The Seattle Times state player of the year.

So why not continue the accolades?

Porter was selected as the The Associated Press boys state player of the year, across all classifications. It came less than a week after Porter asked for a release of his letter of intent from the University of Washington following Lorenzo Romar’s firing and his subsequent commitment to Missouri, where his father was hired as an assistant coach.

Lincoln’s Trevante Anderson joined Porter on the 3A first team, leading the Abes to a fifth-place state trophy and a 26-2 record after losing to Nathan Hale in the state semifinals and West Seattle in the state third-place game.

Kentwood’s Darius LuBom was a first-team 4A selection in leading the Conquerors to their third state title in school history and teammate Rayvaughn Bolton was an honorable mention selection. Federal Way’s Malcolm Cola earned a first-team nod in helping the Eagles push their 4A state-record win streak to 63 games earlier this year, and teammate Marcus Stephens, who started on each of Federal Way’s back-to-back state title teams, was honorable mention.

In 2B, Life Christian’s Luke Lovelady was a first-team selection, finishing just behind Kittitas’ Brock Ravet, and in 1B Tacoma Baptist’s P.J. Talen made the first team.

Mercer Island’s Anna Luce and Bishop Blanchet’s Jadyn Bush — who will both head to the Ivy League next year — shared the girls state player of the year across all classifications. Luce was The News Tribune’s all-state girls player of the year.

But three South Sound players were 4A first-team selections — Bellarmine Prep’s Shalyse Smith, Auburn Riverside’s McKenzi Williams and Kentridge’s JaQuaya Miller. Miller led the Chargers to their first state title in school history.

Wilson’s Josie Matz made the first-team in 3A, Black Hills’ Emma Duff and Franklin Pierce’s Alexius Foster were first-team in 2A and Tacoma Baptist’s Brooklyn Pascua and Evergreen Lutheran’s Katelyn Schwartz were first-team in 1B.

Here’s the complete selections:

2016-17 BOYS ALL-STATE TEAM

State player of the year (all classes) — Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale.

———

CLASS 4A

Player of the year — Cameron Cranston, sr., Union.

FIRST TEAM

Cameron Cranston, sr., Union

Malcolm Cola, sr., Federal Way

Darius LuBom, sr., Kentwood

Carson Tuttle, jr., Kamiak

Tyler Kurtz, sr., Richland.

HONORABLE MENTION

Riley Sorn, jr., Richland

Anton Watson, soph., Gonzaga Prep

Marcus Stephens, sr., Federal Way

Colby Kyle, jr., Monroe

Rayvaughn Bolton, sr., Kentwood

———

CLASS 3A

Player of the year — Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale.

FIRST TEAM

Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale

Jaylen Nowell, sr., Garfield

Nate Pryor, sr., West Seattle

Daejon Davis, sr., Garfield

Trevante Anderson, jr., Lincoln

HONORABLE MENTION

Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach

TJ Mickelson, sr., Capital

Erik Stevenson, jr., Timberline

Jontay Porter, jr., Nathan Hale

Emmitt Matthews Jr., jr., Wilson

———

CLASS 2A

Player of the year — Roberto Gittens, sr., Foss.

FIRST TEAM

Roberto Gittens, sr., Foss

Elijah Pepper, so., Selah

Hodges Bailey, sr., Centralia

Donald Scott, sr., Foss

Will Burghardt, sr., Mark Morris.

HONORABLE MENTION

Scott Blakney, sr., Prosser

Jett Sobota, sr., Clarkston

Jesse Keltner, sr., Anacortes

Bryce Mulder, sr. Woodland

Hunter Jacob, sr., Wapato

Brian Marty, sr., Tumwater

———

CLASS 1A

Player of the year — Trey Delp, sr., Zillah.

FIRST TEAM

Trey Delp, sr., Zillah

Corey Kispert, sr., King’s

Marky Adams, sr., Forks

JR Delgado, sr., Warden

Ryan Maine, sr., Freeman.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jack Adams III, sr., Hoquiam

Cole Bajema, soph., Lynden Christian

Jake Wise, sr., La Center

Nate Whitaker, sr., Zillah.

———

CLASS 2B

Player of the year — Brock Ravet, soph., Kittitas.

FIRST TEAM

Brock Ravet, soph., Kittitas

Luke Lovelady, sr., Life Christian

Matt Poquette, jr., Morton-White Pass

Ryan Ricks, sr., Northwest Christian

Edgar Najera, sr., Brewster.

HONORABLE MENTION

Wyatt Stanley, sr., Napavine

Chase Burnham, sr., Liberty

Wesley Abrams, sr., White Swan

Reece Wallace, jr., Toledo

Jared Cattell, jr., Crosspoint.

———

CLASS 1B

Player of the year — Trazil Lane, sr., Lummi.

FIRST TEAM

Trazil Lane, sr., Lummi

Zach Cain, jr., Taholah

Luke Wagenaar, jr., Sunnyside Christian

PJ Talen, sr., Tacoma Baptist

Peyton Nielsen, jr., Almira-Coulee-Hartline.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kenrick Doherty Jr., sr., Neah Bay

Cade Bosma, jr., Sunnyside Christian

Bailey Moss, sr., Chief Kitsap

Ryan Moffet, fr., Odessa-Harrington.

———

2016-17 GIRLS ALL-STATE TEAM

Co-state player of the year (all classes) — Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet and Anna Luce, sr., Mercer Island.

———

CLASS 4A

Player of the year — Lexie Hull, jr. Central Valley.

FIRST TEAM

Lexie Hull, jr., Central Valley

Taya Corosdale, sr. Bothell

Shalyse Smith, jr., Bellarmine Prep

JaQuaya Miller, soph., Kentridge

McKenzi Williams, sr., Auburn Riverside

HONORABLE MENTION

Samantha Fatkin, sr., Glacier Peak

Emilee Maldonado, sr., Sunnyside

Paisley Johnson, sr., Glacier Peak

Jamie Loera, jr., Moses Lake.

———

CLASS 3A

Player of the year — Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet.

FIRST TEAM

Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet

T’ea Adams, sr., Juanita

Josie Matz, sr., Wilson

Promise Taylor, sr., Sammamish

Anna Luce, sr., Mercer Island.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kaprice Boston, sr., Lynnwood

Tianna Brown, jr. Bethel

Juanita Agosto, sr., Garfield

Brynna Maxwell, soph., Gig Harbor

Taryn Shelley, sr., Shorewood

Oumou Toure, soph., Kamiakin.

———

CLASS 2A

Player of the year — Kendall Bird, sr., White River.

FIRST TEAM

Kendall Bird, sr., White River

Elisa Kooiman, sr., Lynden

Emma Duff, sr., Black Hills

Alexius Foster, sr., Franklin Pierce

Brandy Smith, sr., Burlington-Edison.

HONORABLE MENTION

Julia Johnson, jr., W.F. West

Janealle Sutterlict, soph., Wapato

Sierra Snyder, sr., Tumwater

Elle Burland, sr., East Valley (Spokane)

Katie Campana, sr., Olympic.

———

CLASS 1A

Player of the year — Jill Townsend, sr., Okanogan.

FIRST TEAM

Jill Townsend, sr., Okanogan

Hailey Van Lith, fr., Cashmere

Jordan Spradlin, sr., Montesano

Stephanie Soares, jr., Mount Baker

Alexis Castro, sr., Granger.

HONORABLE MENTION

Taylor Turner, sr., Columbia (Burbank)

Avery Dykstra, jr., Lynden Christian

Danielle Tyler, soph., Mount Baker

Abbie Johnson, sr., Cashmere.

———

CLASS 2B

Player of the year — Peyton Souvenir, sr., Wahkiakum.

FIRST TEAM

Peyton Souvenir, sr., Wahkiakum

Parker Esary, sr., Kalama

Kaelyn Shipley, sr., Kalama

Makenzie Kaech, jr., Ilwaco

Mollie Olson, jr., Napavine.

HONORABLE MENTION

Sydney Abbott, jr., Davenport

Hailey Higashi, sr., St. George’s

Nakiya Edwards, sr., La Conner

Melissa Lee, jr., Napavine.

———

CLASS 1B

Player of the year — Shania Graham, sr., Republic.

FIRST TEAM

Shania Graham, sr., Republic

Brooklyn Pascua, jr., Tacoma Baptist

Salome Yosef, sr., Cedar Park Christian-Mountlake Terrace

Kristen Broersma, sr., Sunnyside Christian

Katelyn Schwartz, sr., Evergreen Lutheran.

HONORABLE MENTION

Sailor Liefke, jr., Sunnyside Christian

Dakota Patchen, soph., Colton

Tristin Johnson, sr., Neah Bay.

