Foss is still the class of 2A basketball. And it might have the best backcourt in the state, too

Micah Pollard didn’t waste a lot of time and words. He was asked about this Foss High School boys basketball backcourt duo of him and Demetrius Crosby II.

“Best in the state,” Pollard said. “We got that.”

What do you think, Crosby?

“Yep, I think it is,” he said.

“Me and him, we have the same mindset in everything. We attack everything, we have heart. That’s why we’re the best duo in the state.”

They certainly the only weapons these defending state champions have. But on Tuesday night, Crosby scored 20 points and Pollard added 16 and led Foss’ hounding full-court press in the third-ranked Falcons’ 66-48 home win over No. 6 Fife.

Foss (12-3; 10-0 2A SPSL Mountain) has not lost to a 2A team since moving down from the 3A classification before the start of last season – that’s 33 consecutive wins over 2A teams.

Crosby is a returning starter and team leader in this championship lineup, with he and his father brining Foss its only two state titles in school history. Demetrius Crosby Sr. was the team’s top player on the 1999-2000 team.

But Pollard has been the biggest energy boost. He was a sharpshooting role player last season, but now does a bit of everything, including complementing Crosby with a quiet, by-example leadership, Foss coach Mike Cocke’ said.

Michael Pollard of Foss, center, battles Fife's Brian Mitchell and Malachi Afework for a loose ball. Pollard scored 16 points for the Falcons. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

“Micah is one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever had,” Cocke’ said. “He just wants to win every drill, every game everything we do.”

He came off the bench, but Pollard was an instigator last year, when Foss had Roberto Gittens, The News Tribune’s All-Area player of the year who is now at Southern Idaho, a junior college (though he was headed to Washington State University before he found out he didn’t meet all of the NCAA’s academic eligibility requirements).

“Micah just wasn’t ready last year,” Cocke’ said. “So he came off the bench. But he was the guy last year in practice who would push and kind of get under Berto’s skin and push the team and do all that stuff. He was really excited for this opportunity and he’s really made the most of it.”

He and Crosby double as Foss’ leading rebounders, too. Crosby entered the game averaging 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists and Pollard was averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Although, they have differing personalities off the court. Crosby joked that Pollard, a junior, sits by himself in the school lunch room, while Crosby, a senior, is more of the chatterbox.

“He’s like a little brother to me,” Crosby said. “He’s pretty quiet — real quiet. And I’m probably pretty loud.”

Foss started Tuesday’s game on a 9-0 run, with Fife (13-3; 8-2) not scoring its first basket until halfway through the first quarter. That’s what Crosby and Pollard pushing Foss’ 100-mph pace can do to teams. Foss had a 34-21 lead at halftime and led 47-27 just before the start of the final quarter.

This comes after the Falcons won 99-91 after two overtimes against Fife in their first meeting on Dec. 8 – when Foss trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter and by five with a minute to play.

“We want the other team to speed up, too,” Crosby said. “That’s what we strive for is transition, transition, transition. That’s what we thrive on.”

But Fife wasn’t totally out of this one. It used an 11-0 run to suddenly cut Foss’ lead to eight points with 4:08 to play, thanks to a pair of transition 3-pointers from Eli Graham, who finished with 18 points off the bench. Pollard responded with three fancy finishes at the basket and Foss pushed its lead back to 19 points three minutes later.

“I was really disappointed with our lack of emotion and energy to start with,” Fife coach Mark Schelbert said. “I thought we were flat. We had energy the first time we played them and when we do bring that, we are a much better team. And when we don’t, we’re a pretty average team pretty quickly.”

Schelbert added: “Foss is just so athletic and quick. It gives us physical problems matching up with and staying in front of them. They are skilled and they run their stuff well and they are well-coached. There is really no weakness for them that you can isolate and take advantage of.”

And Foss hasn’t just proven it can handle the best of 2A. It was leading unbeaten and 3A No. 2 Lincoln at halftime before losing on Dec. 1. And it was up by double digits against 3A No. 4 O’Dea before losing on Dec. 22.

“We just want to show everybody that it doesn’t matter if we’re 2A,” Pollard said. “We can still compete with the top teams.”

With Gittens and Donald Scott graduating from last year’s team, that left Foss much smaller. So Cocke’ demanded Crosby and Pollard help push its blazing pace.

And it’s executed much better now than at the start of the season.

“We got a lot quicker this year, and that allows us to play at a pace that is really fast for everybody we play,” Cocke’ said. “Sometimes, as a coach, you got to just let them go, even though you know there’s going to be times when you throw it away or you mess it up or whatever.”

But that’s been rare. Crosby, the 2A SPSL Mountain’s defensive player of the year in football and an NCAA Division I football recruit, is a strong finisher around the basket and an exception rebounding guard who Cocke’ will play inside and out.

Foss got a little bit of foreign aid in the height department, too. Max Marlier, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound senior, started his first game of the season Tuesday night. He walked into a Foss open gym in the fall after having recently moved from Belgium.

Marlier, or the “Big Waffle,” as Cocke’ calls him, scored seven of his nine points in the first quarter.

“Well, if he’s a 6-7, 270 guy around the rim, get him the basketball,” Cocke’ said with a smile.

In all, Cocke’ is having a lot of fun with this group.

“I am, I am,” he laughed. “I just don’t think a lot of people expected us to be this good. I don’t think a lot of people expected us to be winning again. We’re here every day and we’re working and we know the kids – so I guess we don’t think like everybody else.

“Next man steps up. You’re seeing Micah Pollard’s improvement. Demetrius Crosby has had an opportunity to be the guy. Our freshman has done a great job. A lot of guys are stepping up and have come in and put us in the right spot.

“And they don’t lack confidence, that’s for sure. We tell our guys to believe in each other, believe in themselves. Every time they step on the floor, they think they are going to win.”