Lincoln tops in Tacoma: Le’Zjon Bonds helps No. 3 Abes hold off No. 5 Wilson

Highlights: Le’Zjon Bonds, Anthony Braggs lift Lincoln late over Wilson in Tacoma showdown Le'Zjon Bonds scored a game-high 19 points and had a bunch of assists to go with it, while Anthony Braggs' dunk sparked the Abes as they held off No. 5 Wilson for their 39th consecutive league win. Le'Zjon Bonds scored a game-high 19 points and had a bunch of assists to go with it, while Anthony Braggs' dunk sparked the Abes as they held off No. 5 Wilson for their 39th consecutive league win. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

