The News Tribune’s 2018 Western 100: The top HS football recruits on the West Coast

Top high school football recruits from Alaska (none), Arizona (7), British Columbia (none), California (57), Colorado (5), Hawaii (1), Idaho (2), Montana (none), Nevada (6), New Mexico (none), Oregon (6), Utah (8), Washington (8) and Wyoming (none) as selected by The News Tribune after polling college coaches and various media outlets.

QUARTERBACKS (14)

Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez gets tripped up by Central's Mathew Mendoza on a keeper play in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Cammon Cooper, 6-4/200, Lehi, Utah (Lehi)

Signed to: Washington State

Matt Corral, 6-2/195, Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly)

Signed to: Ole Miss

JT Daniels, 6-2/205, Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)

Committed to: USC

Ty Evans, 6-2/190, Monument, Colo. (Palmer Ridge)

Committed to: Colorado

Adrian Martinez, 6-2/205, Fresno, Calif. (Clovis West)

Signed to: Nebraska

Tanner McKee, 6-6/220, Corona, Calif. (Centennial)

Considering: Stanford, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington

Spencer Petras, 6-5/225, Greenbrae, Calif. (Marin Catholic)

Signed to: Iowa

Cameron Rising, 6-2/210, Newbury Park, Calif. (Newbury Park)

Signed to: Texas

Tyler Shough, 6-5/185, Chandler, Ariz. (Hamilton)

Signed to: Oregon

Jacob Sirmon, 6-5/225, Bothell, Wash. (Bothell)

Signed to: Washington

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, 6-2/195, Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman)

Committed to: UCLA

Jack Tuttle, 6-4/230, San Marcos, Calif. (Mission Hills)

Signed to: Utah

Colson Yankoff, 6-4/200, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho (Coeur d'Alene)

Signed to: Washington

Brock Purdy, 6-1/195, Gilbert , Ariz. (Perry)

Considering: Alabama, Iowa State, UCF

Scouting report: JT Daniels isn’t the only Mater Dei quarterback to earn Gatorade’s National Player of the year before heading to USC. Matt Barkley did that in 2007. Daniels –who grew up training with Clemson-to-Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson – finished his senior season with 4,123 passing yards and 52 touchdowns, while setting the Orange County career passing record with 12,014 yards – in three seasons. He announced in December that he was reclassifying to the 2018 class so he could enroll at USC for the 2018-19 school year because, well, what more did he have left to accomplish in high school? … Brock Purdy threw for a lot of yards, too. He set Arizona’s 6A records with 4,405 yards and 57 TDs leading his team to its first state title appearance. But he didn’t get his first scholarship offer until Nov. 1 (Montana State). Then he got a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Dec. 13. That later turned into a full scholarship offer and now he’s considering offers from the Crimson Tide, Iowa State and UCF. … Dorian Thompson-Robinson followed national player of the year Tate Martell as Bishop Gorman’s starting QB. Gorman’s 55-game winning streak ended this year (against Mater Dei), but Thompson-Robinson (a receiver last year) still led the Gaels to their ninth consecutive state title. … Tanner McKee plans to spend the next two years on a mission trip before playing college football.

RUNNING BACKS (3)

Tulare Union running back Kazmeir Allen, center, is pursued by Tulare Western's Marlon Benson, left, and Tyler Loscutova, right, in first half Bell Game action Friday night, Oct. 3, 2017 in Tulare. Tulare Union led 35-14 at halftime. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Max Borghi, 5-10/195, Arvada, Colo. (Pomona)

Signed to: Washington State

Kazmeir Allen, 5-10/185, Tulare, Calif. (Tulare Union)

Signed to: UCLA

Chris Brown, 6-1/220, Oceanside, Calif. (El Camino)

Signed to: Cal

SCOUTING REPORT: You’re probably confused by this list. Three running backs? Three? But these are three really good ones. Max Borghi had major knee surgery as a junior (ACL tear), only to return to the field and lead his team to Colorado’s 5A state championship. So Stanford offered, but Borghi stood by WSU. He’s been compared to another Colorado product – Christian McCaffrey – so he said he wanted to carve his own legacy in the Palouse instead of copying McCaffrey and going to Stanford. … Chris Brown is maybe the most true, downhill running back of this lot. But he said he’s also keeping his mind open to maybe switching to defense at some point, where many schools recruited him. He chose Cal over UW. … Looks like UCLA coach Chip Kelly already has his next version of De’Anthony Thomas. Kazmeir Allen is very, very fast. He ran a 10.48 100-meter in track and field season. And that helped him score 72 touchdowns this year. Yes, 72. That’s a national high school single-season record. And he ran for 2,979 yards.

WIDE RECEIVERS (13)

Inderkum Tigers Isaah Crocker (13), runs with the ball during the first quarter as the Elk Grove thundering Herd varsity football team host the Inderkum Tigers, Friday Aug 25, 2017. photo by Brian Baer Brian Baer Brian Baer/Special to The Bee

Manuel Allen, 6-2/175, Moreno Valley, Calif. (Rancho Verde)

Committed to: Louisville

Chase Cota, 6-4/195, Medford, Ore. (South Medford)

Signed to: UCLA

Isaah Crocker, 6-1/175, Sacramento, Calif. (Inderkum)

Committed to: Oregon

Solomon Enis, 6-4/190, Phoenix, Ariz. (North Canyon)

Considering: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Penn State, Utah

Rodrick Fisher, 6-2/205, Spokane, Wash. (East Valley)

Signed to: Washington State

Jalen Hall, 6-4/190, Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly)

Committed to: Oregon

Chris Olave, 6-1/170, San Marcos, Calif. (Mission Hills)

Committed to: USC

Austin Osborne, 6-3/185, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Mission Viejo)

Signed to: Washington

Kyle Phillips, 5-11/175, San Marcos, Calif. (San Marcos)

Signed to: UCLA

Nikko Remigio, 5-10/160, Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)

Signed to: Cal

Marquis Spiker, 6-3/190, Murrieta, Calif. (Murrieta Valley)

Signed to: Washington

Amon-Ra St. Brown, 6-0/190, Anaheim, Calif. (Mater Dei)

Committed to: USC

Michael Wilson, 6-2/180, West Hills, Calif. (Chaminade)

Signed to: Stanford

SCOUTING REPORT: Few outside the Ball family know how to grab attention better than this St. Brown family. Actually, Amon-Ra St. Brown’s last name is really just Brown. His father apparently added the St. to his last name for his sons so it would look better on a football jersey. His brothers are receivers, too. Equanimeous St. Brown just declared for the NFL Draft out of Notre Dame and his other brother, Osiris, plays at Stanford. But Amon-Ra will head to USC and continue to catch passes from his record-breaking high school QB, JT Daniels. … No one from California caught more career TD passes than UW-bound Marquis Spiker. He finished with 72 for his career and he’s the consensus No. 9-ranked receiver in the country. … Chase Cota’s father is in the University of Oregon’s hall of fame, former NFL safety Chad Cota. But instead of Oregon, he’ll play for a former Oregon coach, Chip Kelly, now at UCLA. … Solomon Enis’ dad was a great college football player, too – former Penn State All-American running back Curtis Enis, who was the Chicago Bears’ first-round draft pick in 1998. … If you get a chance, look up Rodrick Fisher’s incredible story of being homeless, to adopted by his coach and now Army All-American already enrolled at WSU.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (15)

Lineman MJ Ale in football practice at Fife High School, August 25, 2016. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Ulumoo "MJ" Ale, 6-6/360, Fife, Wash. (Fife)

Signed to: Washington

Junior Angilau, 6-6/295, Salt Lake City, Utah (East)

Signed to: Texas

Jarett Bell, 6-4/285, Norco, Calif. (Norco)

Considering: Arizona State, Nebraska

Tommy Brown, 6-7/300, Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)

Signed to: Alabama

Will Craig, 6-5/265, Granite Bay, Calif. (Granite Bay)

Signed to: Cal

Justin Dedich, 6-2/290, Temecula, Calif. (Chaparral)

Signed to: USC

Liam Douglass, 6-5/285, Studio City, Calif. (Harvard Westlake)

Signed to: USC

Jacob Isaia, 6-3/270, Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman)

Signed to: Michigan State

Steven Jones, 6-5/340, Temecula, Calif. (Chaparral)

Signed to: Oregon

Hunter Lotulelei, 6-3/290, Salt Lake City, Utah (Highland)

Committed to: Utah

Matteo Mele, 6-6/275, Tuscon, Ariz. (Salpointe)

Signed to: Washington

Chris Murray, 6-3/290, Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)

Committed to: UCLA

Jarrett Patterson, 6-5/290, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Mission Viejo)

Considering: Notre Dame, UCLA

Penei Sewell, 6-5/285, Saint George, Utah (Desert Hills)

Considering: Alabama, Oregon, USC, Utah (Will announce on signing day Feb. 7)

Sam Taimani, 6-2/315, Salt Lake City, Utah (East)

Signed to: Washington

SCOUTING REPORT: Start with the caveat that this is not the strongest class of linemen we’ve seen out West. But UW will bolster its already tough offensive line with MJ Ale, Matteo Mele and Sam Taimani – all on their way to Montlake. And it’s clear first-year UW offensive line coach Scott Huff was looking for size. He’s getting two of the biggest standouts in the West with Taimani and Ale both weighing more than 315 pounds. Some schools were recruiting Taimani as a defensive lineman. … Penei Sewell is Utah’s top in-state recruit – and the top-ranked offensive line recruit of this Western 100 class – but he had surgery just after his final game to repair a torn labrum. That hasn’t seemed to scare off his top suitors – USC, Oregon, Alabama and Utah. … Junior Angilau from Salt Lake City is Texas’ prized top offensive tackle signee of this class, but he might not play until 2020 while he weighs whether to take a two-year mission trip. … What position wasn’t Mater Dei loaded at? Top quarterback in the country, one of the top receivers, oh, and Alabama signee Tommy Brown and UCLA commit Chris Murray on the other. So there’s a reason why Mater Dei went 15-0 this year and beat De La Salle, 52-21, in the state title. ... Hunter Lotulelei is following in the footsteps of his cousin, the former first-round draft pick Star Lotulelie, by going to Utah.

TIGHT ENDS (5)

Christian Brothers Falcons Spencer Webb (4), runs with the ball after his catch during the second quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I football playoff game between the Christian Brothers Falcons and Cordova Lancers at Hughes Stadium, Friday Nov 11, 2016. Brian Baer Brian Baer/Special to The Bee

Devin Culp, 6-5/230, Spokane, Wash. (Gonzaga prep)

Signed to: Washington

Michael Ezeike, 6-5/220, Ontario, Calif. (Colony)

Considering: Ole Miss, Oregon, UCLA

Brevin Jordan, 6-3/250, Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman)

Signed to: Miami

Camren McDonald, 6-4/220, Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly)

Committed to: Florida State

Spencer Webb, 6-5/235, Sacramento, Calif. (Christian Brothers)

Committed to: Oregon

SCOUTING REPORT: Michael Ezeike’s Twitter handle: @MegatronMike2. He seems about as big as Megatron, which is why he was able to excel in football without having ever played until his freshman year. He has been offered from schools across the country, but he didn’t really get into athletics until high school, even though his father, Oscar, was active in soccer, boxing and track in Nigeria. … Brevin Jordan is the consensus No. 1 tight end in the country, and chose Miami over offers from just about everywhere. He showed why with his one-handed catch while practicing for the Under Armour All-American game. … Devin Culp never actually played a prototypical tight end position in Gonzaga Prep’s triple-option offense. He was mostly at wide receiver and running back, but UW saw something in his massive frame from the one-time Oregon commit. He’s also a standout player on G-Prep’s No. 1-ranked basketball team. … Spencer Webb became a national recruit while being raised by his older brother. Now he plans to go to Oregon as the No. 8-ranked tight end in the nation by 247 Sports.

Not an every day catch. Then again, this isn't an every day game. #UAAllAmerica pic.twitter.com/GgIx4rM1y5 — Under Armour FTBL (@UAFootball) January 4, 2018

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (10)

Highland defensive tackle Tommy Togiai breaks upfield during a 5A state semifinal game at Rocky Mountain. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com

Draco Bynum, 6-5/265, Wilsonville, Ore. (Wilsonville)

Signed NLI: Washington

Cameron Latu, 6-5/240, Salt Lake City, Utah (Olympus)

Signed NLI: Alabama

Tuli Letuligasenoa, 6-2/305, Concord, Calif. (De La Salle)

Committed to: USC

Tyler Manoa, 6-5/270, Mountain View, Calif. (St. Francis)

Considering: Oregon, UCLA, Utah

Jeremiah Martin, 6-6/230, San Bernardino, Calif. (Cajon)

Considering: Oklahoma, Oregon. Texas A&M, Washington

Abdull Malik McClain, 6-4/230, San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (JSerra)

Signed NLI: USC

Tennessee Pututau, 6-3/265, Salt Lake City, Utah (East)

Considering: Michigan State, Utah

Tommy Togiai, 6-3/290, Pocatello, Idaho (Highland)

Signed NLI: Ohio State

Elijah Wade, 6-5/245, Las Vegas, Nev. (Arbor View)

Committed to: UCLA

Tate Wildeman, 6-6/250, Parker, Colo. (Legend)

Signed NLI: Nebraska

SCOUTING REPORT: With the way offenses now operate in space, defensive coordinators crave big athletes who can be versatile on the edge. And the bulk of this position group in the West is weak-side defensive ends (Cameron Latu, Jeremiah Martin, Abdul Malik McClain, Elijah Wade, Tate Wildeman) who have the ability to play outside linebacker. A former BYU commit, Latu is considered the best of the bunch. He visited the Alabama campus three times before committing to the Crimson Tide last August. As a senior, the long-armed pass rusher registered 20 tackles for loss, including eight sacks. … This fall, Tommy Togiai supplanted Tuli Letuligasenoa as the West’s top interior defensive lineman, and even though he moved all around at Highland, he will either be a defensive tackle or nose tackle for the Buckeyes, who have been aggressive recruiting big run stoppers, signing four blue-chippers nationally. … Overall, the talent level on the defensive line has been good – and not great – in the class of 2018.

LINEBACKERS (14)

Bo Calvert, 6-4/215, Westlake Village, Calif. (Oaks Christian)

Signed NLI: UCLA

Palaie Gaoteote, 6-2/240, Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman)

Signed NLI: USC

Reggie Hughes, 6-2/220, Calabasas, Calif. (Calabasas)

Signed NLI: Arizona State

Adrian Jackson, 6-2/210, Denver, Colo. (Mullen)

Signed NLI: Oregon

Brandon Kaho, 6-2/230, Reno, Nev. (Reno)

Signed NLI: Washington

Jack Lamb, 6-3/225, Temecula, Calif. (Great Oak)

Signed NLI: Notre Dame

Salua Masina, 6-4/215, Salt Lake City, Utah (Brighton)

Considering: California, Utah, Vanderbilt

Kana'i Mauga, 6-1/215, Waianae, Hawaii (Waianae)

Signed NLI: USC

Christian LaValle, 6-1/225, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Mission Viejo)

Signed NLI: Arizona State

Merlin Robertson, 6-3/240, Gardena, Calif. (Junipero Serra)

Considering: Arizona State, Illinois, Oregon

Raymond Scott, 6-1/220, Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne)

Signed NLI: USC

Solomon Tuliaupupu, 6-3/220, Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)

Considering: Note Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, USC

Ben Wilson, 6-2/220, Sumner, Wash. (Sumner)

Signed NLI: Texas Christian

Eli'jah Winston, 6-4/235, Portland, Ore. (Central Catholic)

Committed to: Oregon

SCOUTING REPORT: If you needed an inside linebacker, you came to the West. That position group was easily the region’s richest in terms of talent and depth. And flip a coin between a pair of Nevada prospects – Palaie Gaoteote or Brandon Kaho – as to who is tops in the nation. Gaoteote is more of the known commodity, a Hawaii native who transferred to Bishop Gorman after his ninth grade year at Mililani. This five-star thumper is a MaxPreps All-American first-teamer who has been ranked a top-20 recruit nationally by 247Sports, ESPN.com and Rivals for months. Meanwhile, Kaho has surged in the rankings this fall. Some consider him the most athletic linebacker in the country, and the Huskies got him to flip from BYU, and sign with them in December. … Soloman Tuliaupupu is no slouch, either, as the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker. USA Today also named him its national defensive player of the year. Not only is he a tackling machine, his favorite game-day ritual is to do pushups. … USC grabbed two of the region’s top outside linebackers in Kana’i Mauga, named the state’s Manti Te’o defensive player of the year award winner, and Raymond Scott, who is as good as there is in this class in pass coverage. … The Ducks need big help in their linebacking corps, and got a boost in signing Adrian Jackson, who has had a bond with Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt from his days at Colorado.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (12)

Edison High's Steve Stephens shows off his new Under Armour All-American Game jersey after receiving it in a ceremony at Edison's quad Thursday afternoon, Nov. 30, 2017 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Stephan Blaylock, 6-0/185, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

Signed NLI: UCLA

Aashari Crosswell, 6-1/190, Long Beach, Calif. (Poly)

Considering: Arizona State, Nebraska, Washington State

Kyler Gordon, 5-11/175, Everett, Wash. (Archbishop Murphy)

Signed NLI: Washington

Olaijah Griffin, 6-0/180, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Mission Viejo)

Considering: Alabama, Tennessee, USC

Nikko Hall, 6-0/175, Calabasas, Calif. (Calabasas)

Considering: Illinois, Oregon State, USC

Jevon Holland, 6-1/190, Oakland, Calif. (Bishop O'Dowd)

Signed NLI: Oregon

Julius Irvin, 6-2/185, Anaheim, Calif. (Servite)

Committed to: Washington

Marcus Johnson, 5-10/175, Los Angeles, Calif. (Villa Park)

Considering: Arizona, USC

Steve Stephens, 6-0/185, Fresno, Calif. (Edison)

Signed NLI: Oregon

Isaac Taylor-Stuart, 6-2/195, San Diego, Calif. (Helix)

Considering: Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC

Chase Williams, 6-1/185, Corona, Calif. (Eleanor Roosevelt)

Signed NLI: USC

Jaiden Woodbey, 6-2/205, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

Signed NLI: Florida State

SCOUTING REPORT: It was an up-and-down year for the USC pass defense, which finished in the middle of the Pac-12 in most statistical categories. Coach Clay Helton is addressing that with this recruiting class, singing a big cornerback in Chase Williams, and being the favorites for Marcus Johnson and Olaijah Griffin, a consensus top-25 recruit nationally and arguably the top cover man in the West. Griffin is the son of renowned rapper Warren G. … Washington has built a nice nucleus in a young, talented defensive backfield – and added to it the top in-state prospect in Kyler Gordon, who has elite change-of-direction skills. … Jaiden Woodbey, a five-star safety recruit – and arguably the best prospect in the West at any position – had been undecided since decommitting from Ohio State in December. A Florida State fan reached out to Woodbey on social media to suggest he consider the Seminoles. The teenager said he had not been offered. Minutes later, a deal came together – and within weeks, new coach Willie Taggart had a signature recruit in haul. … The two best Bay Area safety recruits (Jevon Holland, Steve Stephens) chose the Ducks, joining talented returners Brady Breeze and Nick Pickett in the back end of the Oregon secondary.

ATHLETES (10)

Crescent Valley's Talanoa Hufanga. Anibal Ortiz Mid-Valley Media

Talan Alfrey, 6-2/195, Auburn, Wash. (Auburn Mountainview)

Signed NLI: Brigham Young

Bryan Addison, 6-5/185, Gardena, Calif. (Junipero Serra)

Signed NLI: UCLA

Tariq Bracy, 5-11/165, Milpitas, Calif. (Milpitas)

Signed NLI: Notre Dame

Josiah Bradley, 6-1/210, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro)

Signed NLI: Nevada

Tre'Shaun Harrison, 6-2/190, Seattle, Wash. (Garfield)

Considering: Florida State, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah

Talanoa Hufanga, 6-1/215, Corvallis, Ore. (Crescent Valley)

Signed NLI: USC

Braden Lenzy, 6-0/175, Portland, Ore. (Tigard)

Signed NLI: Notre Dame

Trey Lowe, 5-7/175, Portland, Ore. (Jesuit)

Signed NLI: Washington

Khalil Shakur, 6-1/180, Murrieta, Calif. (Vista Murrieta)

Signed NLI: Boise State

Devon Williams, 6-5/195, Lancaster, Calif. (Antelope Valley)

Considering: Alabama, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah

SCOUTING REPORT: These are the guys who can do it all – on both sides. Devon Williams is arguably the top athlete recruit in the country, ranked No. 1 by both ESPN.com and Rivals.com. Most schools project him at wide receiver, although with his frame, he could grow into a tight end – or a linebacker on the other side of the ball. … Like Williams, Bryan Addison has that big frame that opens doors to playing multiple positions. With his length and explosive athleticism, the Bruins see him as a wide receiver, although he could be a two-way player seeing time at safety. … Talanoa Hufanga’s stock is right there with the other two recruits as the top prospect from the Northwest. Often compared to idol Troy Polamalu (also a USC product), Hufanga is bigger, and will likely be a rover type in the Trojans’ back seven.

SPECIALISTS (4)

Kicker Brayden Narveson, 6-0/200, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Desert Mountain)

Signed NLI: Iowa State

Punter Issac Power, 6-2/180, Denver, Colo. (Ponderosa)

Signed NLI: Baylor

Punter Ryan Wright, 6-3/240, San Ramon, Calif. (California)

Signed NLI: Tulane

Long snapper Slater Zellers, 6-1/225, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Notre Dame Prepatory)

Signed NLI: California

SCOUTING REPORT: Thought kickers and punters were mostly puny? Guess again, especially with these three big-legged teenagers. Ryan Wright is the No. 1 ranked punter in the region, averaging 43.6 yards per punt as a senior in garnering MaxPreps All-American honors. … Issac Power picked up football right before his ninth grade season, and ended up being the West squad’s starting punter in the U.S. Army All-American game. Like Wright, he is a top-five punter nationally. … Brayden Narveson is the West’s top kicker, and could immediately start for the Cyclones as a true freshman. He made 10 field goals as a senior, including a 58-yarder.