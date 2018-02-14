Jaden McDaniels dunked a lot and No. 3 Federal Way cruised past No. 5 Union

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:49 Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis Pause 2:52 Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union 1:34 Highlights: North Kitsap rains 3-pointers in winner-to-state game against Franklin Pierce 1:47 Highlights: Shalyse Smith leads Bellarmine over Union for state berth 1:10 What music hypes up Orting’s three-time state champ? ... Taylor Swift 2:29 Highlights: Capital nearly plays spoiler, but Abes rally late in quarterfinals 0:26 Lincoln ninth grader Sharayah Johnson leads Abes back to WCD semifinals 3:04 Highlights: Dekari Boyd, Franklin Pierce close in on state berth with win over Jalen Green, Lindbergh 1:23 Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 1:53 TCU-bound Ben Wilson has his day at Sumner High School Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Federal Way's Jaden McDaniels had 28 points, 12 rebounds and quite a few dunks as the third-ranked Eagles cruised to an 82-62 victory over No. 5 Union in the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict semifinals on Wednesday at Puyallup High School. Check out the video highlights. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

