Emmitt Matthews Jr. has grown as a leader for Wilson. Now he has the Rams headed back to state

Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 29 points and seven rebounds to secure Wilson's third consecutive trip to the 3A state tournament with a win over Spanaway Lake in a loser-out, elimination game on Thursday at Clover Park High School. Matthews talks about how he has grown as a player. Check out the video highlights. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

