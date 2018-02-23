Wrong day to go ice-cold. Clover Park couldn’t hang on in season-ending loss to rival Renton

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:37 Highlights: Jaloni Garner, Renton knock off Clover Park in state regionals Pause 2:50 Highlights: Sisters Aniston, Kiernen Denckla lead Kentlake past Rogers to the Tacoma Dome 0:33 Fife guard Malachi Afework talks about how his team's extended pressure rattled Burlington-Edison 2:04 Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title 0:11 Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds 1:35 Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions 2:07 JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title 3:54 Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title 1:31 Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel 3:39 Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jaloni Garner scored a game-high 25 points and Deondre Russ had 19 points as Renton ended Clover Park's season in the regional round of the 2A state tournament. But Clover Park's Anthony Grassi had the flashiest highlight with a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Jon Sealey. Check out the video highlights: TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

Jaloni Garner scored a game-high 25 points and Deondre Russ had 19 points as Renton ended Clover Park's season in the regional round of the 2A state tournament. But Clover Park's Anthony Grassi had the flashiest highlight with a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Jon Sealey. Check out the video highlights: TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com