Naje Smith too much for Bellarmine in season-ending loss; Cascade Christian gives undefeated Freeman a run

Boys Basketball
CLASS 4A
Lewis & Clark 59, Bellarmine Prep 34: The Lions’ season ended as they could not match up with the Tigers’ 6-foot-7 Naje Smith.
“They played really well, they outplayed us. [Smith] really hurt us” Bellarmine coach Bernie Salazar said. “We shot poorly and credit to them, they defended pretty well. They hurt us in transition.”
Smith scored the game-high 30 points for the Tigers, getting buckets as he used his height advantage.
Austin Ostrander led Bellarmine Prep with 14 points.
“Austin shot well in the second half, we needed that,” Salazar said. “I am really proud of our team. They have excellent resiliency, competed every night and made for a very successful season.”
Ostrander earned most of his points from behind the arc, scoring 12 of his final 14 from there. Charles Elzie was the next highest scoring Lion with nine points.
Lewis and Clark will be heading to the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday.
CLASS 1A
Freeman 57, Cascade Christian 42: The Cougars made too many mental errors against the undefeated Scotties and didn’t make a 3-pointer for the first time all season.
All that and still the Cougars were only down by three at 38-35 entering the final quarter. Their deficit grew bigger through the quarter until the final two minutes when it was a seven-point game.
Michael Coumont led Freeman (23-0) with 22 points, Jackson Clark added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Quin Hopkins had 11 points.
Corbin Nohr led Cascade Christian with 13 points and Dylan Cooley added 10.
The Scotties also benefited from having eight seniors on the team that has played for a state championship in the past two years.
The loss will send the Cougars to the first round of the 1A state tournament to play King’s at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the SunDome in Yakima.
