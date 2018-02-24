Garfield runs away from Wilson. But good news for Rams – Emmitt Matthews Jr.’s season isn’t actually over

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:08 Highlights: Jaelyn Turner’s 25 points lifts Life Christian over Orcas Island for first state win in school history Pause 2:38 Highlights: J’Raan Brooks, Garfield cruise past Wilson in the second half to secure first-round bye 2:06 Curtis coach Tim Kelly discusses state win over Bothell to keep season alive 1:05 Kentwood coach Blake Solomon, D’Angelo Minnis discuss season-ending loss to Kamiak 0:15 Lincoln's Willie Thomas talks about how important it is to get a win against a Metro League team 1:08 Highlights: No. 1 Lincoln girls edge No. 4 Bethel in regional finals 2:42 Highlights: Dayla Ballena, Tresai McCarver prove defending-champ Kentridge is more than big in win over Bellarmine 2:05 Highlights: Bradley Swillie, PJ Talen not enough in Tacoma Baptist loss to Muckleshoot 3:02 Highlights: Demetrius Crosby, Micah Pollard lift Foss over Pullman in tune-up before Yakima 2:37 Highlights: Jaloni Garner, Renton knock off Clover Park in state regionals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

J'Raan Brooks scored 14 points and Pierre Crockrell and Marjon Beauchamp each had 19 points as Garfield raced past Wilson in the second half for an 88-54 victory on Saturday in the regional round of the 3A state boys basketball tournament. Garfield secured a bye into the state quarterfinals with the win. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

