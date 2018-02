‘The year of making history’: Life Christian boys, girls basketball teams both headed to Spokane for state

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:08 Highlights: Jaelyn Turner’s 25 points lifts Life Christian over Orcas Island for first state win in school history Pause 2:38 Highlights: J’Raan Brooks, Garfield cruise past Wilson in the second half to secure first-round bye 2:06 Curtis coach Tim Kelly discusses state win over Bothell to keep season alive 1:05 Kentwood coach Blake Solomon, D’Angelo Minnis discuss season-ending loss to Kamiak 0:15 Lincoln's Willie Thomas talks about how important it is to get a win against a Metro League team 1:08 Highlights: No. 1 Lincoln girls edge No. 4 Bethel in regional finals 2:42 Highlights: Dayla Ballena, Tresai McCarver prove defending-champ Kentridge is more than big in win over Bellarmine 2:05 Highlights: Bradley Swillie, PJ Talen not enough in Tacoma Baptist loss to Muckleshoot 3:02 Highlights: Demetrius Crosby, Micah Pollard lift Foss over Pullman in tune-up before Yakima 2:37 Highlights: Jaloni Garner, Renton knock off Clover Park in state regionals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jaelyn Turner scored 25 points, Landyn Lovelady had 18 points and Alea Yun scored 15 as Life Christian cruised past Orcas Island for its first state girls tournament victory in school history on Saturday, punching its ticket to Spokane Arena. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

Jaelyn Turner scored 25 points, Landyn Lovelady had 18 points and Alea Yun scored 15 as Life Christian cruised past Orcas Island for its first state girls tournament victory in school history on Saturday, punching its ticket to Spokane Arena. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com