Lincoln’s ‘best team to never win a title.’ Abes lead throughout but fall late against familiar face, Rainier Beach

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:21 Highlights: Brandon Roy is headed to back-to-back state titles, this time as Garfield's basketball coach Pause 3:45 Highlights: Jaden McDaniels-Naje Smith was a battle of bigs. But Federal Way tops Lewis and Clark to clinch title trip 4:39 Highlights: Trevante Anderson leads Rainier Beach with 27 points in win over his former team, Lincoln 1:46 Highlights: Anton Watson big shot, big dunks just enough in OT win over Richland 3:15 Highlights: Brynna Maxwell, Maddie Willett have Gig Harbor playing for first state title with win over West Seattle 1:13 W.F. West celebrates 2A semifinals upset over defending champion Foss 1:02 Highlights: Garfield ends Stanwood's unexpected run in 3A semifinals 0:24 Top highlight: Gonzaga commit Anton Watson buries game-winning 3-pointer in OT to send team to 4A title 0:57 Highlights: No. 1 Central Valley girls win matchup of unbeatens in 4A semifinals 0:50 Foss’ Demetrius Crosby talks about return to 2A state semifinals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trevante Anderson, who transferred from Lincoln to Rainier Beach before the start of the school year and was the league MVP for the Abes a year ago, led a Rainier Beach rally to beat his former team in the 3A state semifinals on Friday in the Tacoma Dome. He was met afterward by Wilson's UConn signee Emmitt Matthews Jr. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

Trevante Anderson, who transferred from Lincoln to Rainier Beach before the start of the school year and was the league MVP for the Abes a year ago, led a Rainier Beach rally to beat his former team in the 3A state semifinals on Friday in the Tacoma Dome. He was met afterward by Wilson's UConn signee Emmitt Matthews Jr. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com