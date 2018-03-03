Anton Watson is cold-blooded. Gonzaga commit’s OT buzzer-beater sends Bullpups past Richland to 4A title game

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:21 Highlights: Brandon Roy is headed to back-to-back state titles, this time as Garfield's basketball coach Pause 3:45 Highlights: Jaden McDaniels-Naje Smith was a battle of bigs. But Federal Way tops Lewis and Clark to clinch title trip 4:39 Highlights: Trevante Anderson leads Rainier Beach with 27 points in win over his former team, Lincoln 1:46 Highlights: Anton Watson big shot, big dunks just enough in OT win over Richland 3:15 Highlights: Brynna Maxwell, Maddie Willett have Gig Harbor playing for first state title with win over West Seattle 1:13 W.F. West celebrates 2A semifinals upset over defending champion Foss 1:02 Highlights: Garfield ends Stanwood's unexpected run in 3A semifinals 0:24 Top highlight: Gonzaga commit Anton Watson buries game-winning 3-pointer in OT to send team to 4A title 0:57 Highlights: No. 1 Central Valley girls win matchup of unbeatens in 4A semifinals 0:50 Foss’ Demetrius Crosby talks about return to 2A state semifinals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gonzaga University commit Anton Watson said he had a Kobe mentality on his final shot, a game-winning 3-pointer to beat Richland in the 4A state semifinals on Friday in the Tacoma Dome. Check out his postgame interview and highlights from Gonzaga Prep's win to face Federal Way for the 4A title. Aaron Lommers and TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

