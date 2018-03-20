Bonney Lake’s Ethan Stevens-Day shut down Lincoln; Ryan Kvamme’s big hit lifts Auburn Riverside; Gig Harbor softball cruises past Timberline

BASEBALL
Top Performer: Ethan Stevens-Day, Bonney Lake
Threw a no-hitter (5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 10 Ks) in 26-0 win against Lincoln
Auburn Riverside 3, Olympic 1: The Ravens were down a run early to the Trojans, but a big fifth inning gave them the lead for good.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Ryan Kvamme came to the plate for the Ravens. The Trojans replaced starting pitcher Logan O’Neal with Cole Dower after a couple of errors juiced the bases.
After watching the first pitch go by, Kvamme doubled to center field driving in all three runners to give the Ravens their lead of the game. After the inning was over, the combination of Liam Conner and Dylan Grenz shut the door on the Trojans, not allowing another run to be scored.
Kvamme’s double in the fifth was his only hit on his 1-for-3 day, but it was his most important as it drove in three. The Trojans’ Keaton Dean went 2-for-3 with their only RBI.
Black Hills 8, North Mason 1: Ethan Loveless had a strong outing for the Wolves as he went six innings with nine strikeouts.
Sam Flaisig, Dustyn Dalebout, and Jake Perry all combined seven runs driven in for the Wolves, with Flaisig getting three of them on his double. Dalebout went 2-for-3 with a run scored as well, and Perry was 2-for-3 with a double.
The Bulldogs’ Troy McCormick was 2-for-2 with their only run scored.
Bonney Lake 26, Lincoln 0: Ethan Stevens-Day was nearly perfect on the mound as he threw a no-hitter against the Abes, with his teammates providing plenty of offense as well.
Stevens-Day went five innings and struck out 10 in his no-hitter.
At the plate, Oregon State commit Matthew Gretler went 2-for-2 knocking two home runs and driving in three for the Panthers. Kaiden Hammond went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI in the rout.
Seattle Christian 9, Cascade Christian 1: The Warriors jumped out to an early lead and didn’t let it go behind Trevor Clute’s big day at the plate.
Clute drove in the most offense for the Warriors as he went 2-for-3, with three RBI and scoring a run. Nolen Stevenson also went 2-for-3 with two RBI as well.
SOFTBALL
Top Performer: Adelaide Werner, Gig Harbor
5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 Ks in 13-0 win against Timberline
Gig Harbor 13, Timberline 0 (5 innings): Adelaide Werner led the Tides to a shutout win over the Blazers pitching for all five innings getting seven strikeouts and only allowing one hit.
The Tides came out strong scoring five in the first inning followed by three in the second, four in the third, and one in the fourth for good measure.
At that point, the game was called early as the Blazers struggled to get anything on the board while Gig Harbor’s Natalie Haworth was 3-for-3 with three RBI’s and two runs.
Yelm 10, Capital 3: A big five-run second inning for the Tornados ensured they were out of reach of the Cougars in a decisive win.
Hailey Brown was solid from the mound, pitching for four innings and only giving up three runs while getting nine strikeouts.
The leading hitters for the Tornados were Sage Ferrell who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Tayelyn Cutler who went 2-for-4 with a home run to give her two RBIs.
Tumwater 26, Orting 2: Savannah Owen led the Thunderbirds to a big win over the Cardinals in which she threw for all five innings getting six strikeouts and only allowing two runs.
The leading hitter for the Thunderbirds was Aly Carpenter who was a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs, and four runs of her own.
Tumwater’s Myiah Seaton also was a perfect 3-for-3 with three doubles and five RBIs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Top Performer: Jade Lancaster, Sumner
Won No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 in 3-2 loss to Olympia
Olympia 3, Sumner 2: The Bears edged out a narrow win over the Spartans in several back and forth matches.
Sumner won both the No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles. Jade Lancaster beat Sruti Maikala 6-0, 6-0 while the team of Tayva and Cabri Jacobsen beat Olympia’s team 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
However, Olympia would go on to win the rest of the matches to take the day.
