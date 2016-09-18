Smith awakens Mariners offense, Seattle avoids sweep

Just when it was time to tap on the panic button again on the Seattle Mariners’ playoff hopes – it has happened a few times in recent weeks – they found their thunderous hitting stroke.
The sound of it was sure a welcomed sight, too.
Seth Smith hit two home runs, including a decisive three-run blast in the fourth inning, and Seattle avoided a home weekend series sweep by throttling Houston, 7-3, in front of 25,383 at Safeco Field on Sunday afternoon.
With the victory, the Mariners improved to 79-70, and are tied with Detroit as the closest chaser to Toronto – two games back – for the final AL wild-card playoff berth.
The Mariners’ offense had been scuffling the past three games, scoring just three runs.
And they had been struggling against Houston pitching. Astros starters had come into Sunday with 19 scoreless innings against the Mariners.
That streak was snapped quickly on Kyle Seager’s two-run double off Doug Fister in the first inning to give Seattle a 2-0 lead.
Then came the favorable Smith-versus-Fister at-bats:
Leading off the third, Smith worked the count to 3-1, then ripped Fister’s 89-mph fastball deep into the right-field seats for his 15th home run of the season, giving the Mariners a 3-1 lead.
An inning later, Smith hit the replay button.
On the same count – and seeing another 89-mph fastball from Fister – he sent a long drive into the right-center field seats for a three-run blast.
It was Smith’s eighth career multi-home run game, and first since May 31 at home against San Diego.
Miranda delivered the longest outing of his major league career, going seven innings. The two hits he gave up were solo home runs to George Springer in the third inning, and Carlos Correa in the seventh.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Same 3-1 count, same 89 mph fastball from Doug Fister – and the result was the same for M’s outfielder Seth Smith, who hit his second home run of the game, a three-run shot in the fourth inning, to give Seattle a 7-1 lead.
PLUS: Left-hander Ariel Miranda made it four consecutive starts of six innings or longer for the Mariners on Sunday. He gave up just two runs (solo home runs to George Springer, Carlos Correa) while striking out eight Astros in his seven innings of work.
MINUS: Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano is now mired in a 1-for-21 slump in his past five games. He popped out to catcher Jason Castro in the first inning, struck out in the third and grounded out to first base in the fourth and sixth innings (0-for-4).
STAT PACK: Before Kyle Seager’s two-run double in the first inning, Houston starters had blanked the M’s for 19 consecutive innings. … Miranda’s streak of not allowing an earned run reached 19 innings before the Springer home run. … Seager’s 95 RBI are one short of his career high of 96, set in 2014.
SHORT HOPS: Shawn O’Malley got his first start Sept. 8 at Texas. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in place of Ketel Marte at shortstop. … First baseman Adam Lind (hand) also returned after a five-game absence. He was 1-for-4. … Attendance for the Sunday matinee was 25,383.
