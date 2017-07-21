Mariners acquire lefty Marco Gonzales from Cardinals for outfielder Tyler O’Neill

The Mariners’ search for an under-the-radar starting pitcher culminated Friday when they acquired left-hander Marco Gonzales from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade for minor-league outfielder Tyler O’Neill.
Gonzales, 25, is 4-2 with a 5.53 ERA over parts of three major-league seasons but was currently pitching at Triple-A Memphis, where he was 6-4 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts.
"Marco is a quality athlete with high character and a strong pitching pedigree who we feel fits our roster well in both the near and long term," general manager Jerry Dipoto said.
"We find his current performance, preparedness and proximity to the major leagues to be very appealing traits in a pitcher, particularly a young lefty who is now under club control through the 2023 season."
Gonzales will report to Triple-A Tacoma and comes with an injury history.
He missed part of the 2015 season after suffering a severe left pectoral injury, and he missed all of last season after undergoing ligament replacement surgery on his left elbow in April.
O’Neill, 22, began the season ranked as the organization’s No. 2 prospect in the TNT Top 10. He is batting 244 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in 93 games at Triple-A Tacoma but batted .326 in his last 24 games with 13 homers and 30 RBIs.
The Mariners viewed O’Neill as expendable because of the emergence this season of rookies Ben Gamel, Mitch Haniger and Guillermo Heredia at the big-league level.
Gonzales provides a potential long-term fix for the Mariners. He won’t be eligible for salary arbitration until after the 2020 season and is controllable through 2023.
A Seattle resident, Gonzales attended Gonzaga and was drafted by the Cardinals with the 19th overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft.
