Mariners add Phelps to active roster after sending Povse to Tacoma

New Mariners reliever David Phelps, a former starter, contends he has "really come to love" pitching in the bullpen.
"My stuff plays up a little bit," he said. "The last couple of years, my fastball velocity has been up. I can take what I was doing as a starter and kind of simplify it. Be more on the attack instead of trying to manage the game."
The Mariners added Phelps to their active roster prior to Friday’s game against the New York Yankees after clearing space late Thursday by optioning Max Povse, another right-handed reliever, to Triple-A Tacoma.
Povse allowed two unearned runs in one inning Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Yankees in the series opener. The Mariners recalled him prior to Thursday’s game to hold space for Phelps after optioning right-hander Sam Gaviglio to the Rainiers.
Veteran Yovani Gallardo will replace Gaviglio in the rotation fro Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees at Safeco Field.
The Mariners acquired Phelps on Thursday from Miami in a trade for four minor-league players: outfielder Brayan Hernandez and right-handed pitchers Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller and Lukas Schiraldi.
"It was a little bit of a whirlwind," Phelps said, "getting as much packed up as I could and flying 6 1/2 hours. I’m excited. I really am. It’s meaningful baseball again. They’re going in the right direction, and I’m hoping to be a part of it."
Phelps, 25, served as a starter for much of his 10 professional seasons before shifting last season to the bullpen. He was 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA this season in 44 games for the Marlins with 51 strikeouts in 47 innings.
"He can come in, get you out of a jam and then go back out there," manager Scott Servais said. "I think that’s what we’re looking for. Those guys who can go multiple innings and handle both sides of the plate are really valuable."
Phelps, who will wear No. 46, is currently making $4.6 million and is controllable via arbitration through 2018.
Acquiring Phelps provides a further boost for a bullpen that has a 2.61 ERA over the last 52 games. He is 28-32 overall with a 3.90 ERA in 218 games, including 64 starts, over six big-segue seasons.
General manager Jerry Dipoto said Phelps will be used as a reliever for the remainder of this season but acknowledged a future return to the rotation is possible.
Phelps’ reaction: "I want to win. I honestly do not care what role I pitch in. I got caught up in that early in my career.
"Coming into last year, coming into spring training, I just decided to be the best version of myself that I can be regardless of my role. Then everything will take care of itself.
"Outs are valuable. It doesn’t matter how many you are getting. As long as you’re getting them, your team is going to find value in that."
Phelps spent seven seasons in the Yankees’ organization before a Dec. 19, 2014 trade sent him to Miami with infielder Martin Prado and cash for first baseman/outfielder Garrett Jones and pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Domingo German.
