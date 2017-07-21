Judge’s mammoth three-run homer lifts Yankees over Mariners

Friday’s crowd of 34,073 at Safeco Field crowd got an eyewitness look at the "All Rise" phenomenon that is rookie Aaron Judge, whose three-run homer in the fifth inning nearly left the stadium.
Judge’s blast also lifted the New York Yankees to a 5-1 victory over the Mariners. The distance? Anyone’s guess. The drive didn’t register on MLB’s beloved Statcast tracker.
Too far? Too high? Too deep? Maybe all three.
Mariners officials estimated it at 440 feet. Club officials said no ball has ever left the stadium in Safeco’s 18-plus seasons.
Judge’s homer was his 31st of the season, which leads the majors. He recently won the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Miami with an impressive power display.
Everything else Friday was a footnote.
The Yankees won for the 12th time in their last 13 games at Safeco Field. The Mariners (48-50) now trail New York by 3 1/2 games for the American League’s final wild-card spot.
New York starter CC Sabathia (9-3) lasted just five-plus innings on his 37th birthday before departing after a leadoff walk in the sixth inning.
Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson, each obtained recently from the Chicago White Sox, worked the next two innings before Dellin Betances and Adam Warren closed out the victory.
Mariners rookie Andrew Moore (1-2) entered the game having allowed eight homers over 24 innings in his four previous big-league starts. None of them compared to Judge’s clout.
Moore gave up five runs in six innings.
The Mariners actually opened the scoring when they nicked Sabathia for one run in the first inning on Kyle Seager’s infield single — when first baseman Chase Headley missed a late stab at the base.
But they left the bases loaded when Guillermo Heredia grounded into a force at second.
Ben Gamel led off the second inning with a double but tried to advance to third on Jean Segura’s one-out grounder to short. Gamel was an easy out in the latest example of the Mariners’ season-long baserunning gaffes.
New York took the lead by scoring twice in the third inning. They pulled even on successive doubles by Headley and Clint Frazier, who came around on two fly outs.
The Mariners left runners at second and third later in the third inning when Heredia flied out to right.
All that set up the New York fifth, when Judge teed off in the fifth inning after one-out singles by Brett Gardner and Gary Sanchez.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier took extra bases away from Mike Zunino with a diving catch in the second inning with Gamel on second.
The Mariners led 1-0 at the time. Gamel held second on the play, but he tried to advance when Segura followed with a grounder to short.
SHORT HOPS: The Mariners traded veteran relievers Mark Lowe and Jean Machi, who had been at Triple-A Tacoma, to the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations. The move was made to provide Lowe and Machi a better chance to pitch this season in the big leagues. Doing so helps a club to sign veterans in the future to minor-league contracts…Three-time former Mariner Raul Ibanez, also a former Yankee, threw out the ceremonial first pitch…
ON DECK: The Mariners and Yankees continue their four-game series at 6:10 p.m. Saturday at Safeco Field. Left-hander Ariel Miranda (7-4 with a 4.35 ERA) will oppose New York right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (7-9, 5.33).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
