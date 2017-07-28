Erasmo Ramirez is returning to the Mariners.
Erasmo Ramirez is returning to the Mariners. Elaine Thompson AP
Erasmo Ramirez is returning to the Mariners. Elaine Thompson AP

Seattle Mariners

Mariners reacquire Erasmo Ramirez from Tampa Bay

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

July 28, 2017 8:30 AM

SEATTLE

The Mariners looked to their past Friday in order to boost their future when their search for depth in their rotation resulted in a trade to reacquire right-hander Erasmo Ramirez from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sources confirm the Mariners have reached a deal to send veteran reliever Steve Cishek to the Rays for Ramirez.

Ramirez, 27, spend seven years in the Mariners’ organization before a March 31, 2015 trade sent him to Tampa Bay for left-hander Mike Montgomery.

The trade provides the Mariners with some desired swingman flexibility. Ramirez is 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA this season in 26 games, including eight starts. He is 29-32 with a 4.23 ERA in 171 games, including 71 starts, over six big-league seasons.

Ramirez was 7-12 with a 4.62 ERA in 47 big-league games, including 35 starts, for the Mariners from 2012-14.

Cishek, 31, is 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA in 23 games as a setup reliever but became expendable after the Mariners acquired receiver David Phelps last week in a trade from Miami.

The Mariners signed Cishek on Dec. 14, 2015 to serve as their closer, and he had 25 saves last season before a torn labrum in his left hip forced him to the disabled list. Edwin Diaz replaced Cishek at that point as the club’s closer.

Ramirez is making $3.125 million and is controllable through arbitration through the 2019 season. Cishek is making $6 million and will be a free agent after this season.　

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moment of the All-Star Game

Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moment of the All-Star Game 0:25

Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moment of the All-Star Game
New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft 0:52

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft
King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start 1:04

King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start

View More Video