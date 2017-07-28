Mariners reacquire Erasmo Ramirez from Tampa Bay

The Mariners looked to their past Friday in order to boost their future when their search for depth in their rotation resulted in a trade to reacquire right-hander Erasmo Ramirez from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Sources confirm the Mariners have reached a deal to send veteran reliever Steve Cishek to the Rays for Ramirez.
Ramirez, 27, spend seven years in the Mariners’ organization before a March 31, 2015 trade sent him to Tampa Bay for left-hander Mike Montgomery.
The trade provides the Mariners with some desired swingman flexibility. Ramirez is 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA this season in 26 games, including eight starts. He is 29-32 with a 4.23 ERA in 171 games, including 71 starts, over six big-league seasons.
Ramirez was 7-12 with a 4.62 ERA in 47 big-league games, including 35 starts, for the Mariners from 2012-14.
Cishek, 31, is 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA in 23 games as a setup reliever but became expendable after the Mariners acquired receiver David Phelps last week in a trade from Miami.
The Mariners signed Cishek on Dec. 14, 2015 to serve as their closer, and he had 25 saves last season before a torn labrum in his left hip forced him to the disabled list. Edwin Diaz replaced Cishek at that point as the club’s closer.
Ramirez is making $3.125 million and is controllable through arbitration through the 2019 season. Cishek is making $6 million and will be a free agent after this season.
