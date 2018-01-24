Maybe next year? Mariners’ Edgar Martinez falls short of making baseball’s Hall of Fame despite gains

More Videos 0:58 Mariners retire Edgar Martinez's number Pause 1:34 In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 2:32 Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 1:36 A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 3:21 Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple 2:20 Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs 0:24 Goodwill building catches fire 1:52 These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mariners retire Edgar Martinez's number The Seattle Mariners retired the No. 11 of icon Edgar Martinez on Aug. 12, 2017, in a ceremony at Safeco Field, one of many highlights in his illustrious career. On Wednesday, Martinez fell 20 votes short of being inducted inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Seattle Mariners retired the No. 11 of icon Edgar Martinez on Aug. 12, 2017, in a ceremony at Safeco Field, one of many highlights in his illustrious career. On Wednesday, Martinez fell 20 votes short of being inducted inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

