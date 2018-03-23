Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager throws a baseball to fan in the stands during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Peoria, Ariz.
Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager throws a baseball to fan in the stands during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Peoria, Ariz. Charlie Neibergall AP

Seattle Mariners

Here’s why Kyle Seager had to buy Chick-Fil-A for the Mariners clubhouse

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

March 23, 2018 12:15 PM

Kyle Seager poked his head into every room around the Mariners clubhouse early Friday morning. Chick-fil-A breakfast had arrived and it was on him.

Mariners manager Scott Servais would have preferred lobster and steak.

Seager had to supply for his teammates and coaches because he was one of the captain of an ongoing Mariners vs. Mariners situational hitting drill, with Mike Zunino captaining the other team. It was decided Thursday with a Zunino grand slam.

So breakfast was on Seager.

But in the past two years the food was steak and lobster when Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano were the team captains.

“I changed it up and made Seager and Zunino do it and they decided Chick-fil-A was right there with steak and lobster,” Servais said, not seeming to agree. “I brought it up to them a couple of times, I took a vote – but they decided to go with Chick-fil-A breakfast.”

Mariners director of high performance Lorena Martin looked like she might have a heart attack. She was asked if she approves Chick-fil-A for a healthy diet.”

“Uh, no,” Martin said. “Definitely no.”

Though it took Seager a little longer to deliver than some of the players in the clubhouse early in the morning thought he should have — including Zunino. But then a large bag loaded with biscuits and delivered by R.A. Long High School graduate Ryan Stiles, the Mariners’ clubhouse manager, finally arrived.

“I just ate my biscuit, so we’re good,” Servais said.

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

