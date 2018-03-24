Mariners send Mike Ford back to Yankees, option pitcher Chasen Bradford to Tacoma

The Mariners announced a pair of roster moves Saturday afternoon.
First baseman Mike Ford, their Rule 5 Draft pick from the Yankees in December, which means he needed to make the 25-man roster and be there for the entirety of the 2018 season, or else be would be cleared through waivers before being offered back to the Yankees.
He cleared waivers, so now he’s back in New York.
The Mariners knew him well. The 25-year-old played with Servais’ son, Tyler Servais, at Princeton University.
The other move involved right-handed reliever Chasen Bradford, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, seeming to clear a path for left-hander Wade LeBlanc, who was reportedly signed to a big-league contract on Saturday, though the Mariners hadn’t officially announced the move.
Ford played at Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scanton Wilkes-Barre last season, combining for a triple-slash line of .270/.404/.471 with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 86 RBIs.
After some rough luck early in spring with the Mariners, he had gone 8-for-13 at the plate his past five games, including a home run against the Angels.
Bradford had allowed eight runs in 10 2/3 innings in nine games this spring.
The Mariners acquired him in January off of waivers from the Mets.
