James Paxton struggles, Nelson Cruz leaves with bizarre ankle injury. Mariners takeaways

It took 24 innings into the 2017 season for James Paxton to allow his first run last year.
In a historic 6-0 July, Paxton allowed six runs combined in six starts.
But on this cool Saturday afternoon he just didn’t have it — especially his command.
It’s just one start into what the Mariners’ brass expects will be a breakout season, as long as he stays healthy, and by all accounts and measures and with Paxton’s arsenal of pitches, that’s still very much in play. But he struggled through 4 2/3 innings in his 2018 debut in a 6-5 loss to the Indians at Safeco Field.
He labored with 103 pitches – but none was more back-breaking than the first grand slam of MLB in the 2018 season when former Mariner Yonder Alonso parked one over the right-field wall with two outs in the top of the first inning.
Still, the Mariners rallied back.
They cut the lead to 6-5 in the sixth inning when Nelson Cruz did what he does best — launch home runs.
His two-run shot came after he raked the first pitch he saw of the 2018 season on Thursday for a two-run home run in the Mariners’ 2-1 win.
Then the bizarre happened.
Cruz had high-fived teammates in the dugout and he was headed toward their batting cage in the back when he slipped on the bottom step and twisted his ankle, Mariners manager Scott Servais said afterward.
They had to pinch-hit for Cruz his next at-bat with Guillermo Heredia, just after Robinson Cano had led off with a double with the Indians clinging to a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning.
That’s what it has come to on the injury front for the Mariners, who were sabotaged by injuries all of 2017 and dealt with nagging ones during spring training, too. But Servais said X-rays showed nothing was broken for Cruz, and they’ll await the results of an MRI to determine his availability for Sunday’s game and going forward.
“Freak accident. Kind of unbelievable with some of the things we’ve gone through here,” Servais said.
“When I heard about that, I about wanted to throw up. I don’t know any other way to put it. Our club has just battled through a bunch of nagging injuries here in spring training and then early in the season here.”
It came after they learned Friday that catcher Mike Zunino would head to the 10-day disabled list because of a strained oblique he suffered Wednesday on his final swing of batting practice before the season even started .
Back to the game:
Cruz’s home run made this a game again — even after his line-out double play ended a Mariners’ rally in the third inning, when they had four consecutive singles to cut the Indians’ lead to 4-3. Mitch Haniger hit a solo home run in the second inning.
Paxton just couldn’t find his command. Yan Gomes followed in the top of the fourth-inning with a two-run shot out to center field for a 6-3 Indians lead.
Three takeaways:
PAXTON STRUGGLES: His rough day was all set with that grand slam, but a nine-pitch at-bat against veteran outfielder Rajai Davis set the table.
Davis drew the nine-pitch walk with two outs to load the bases for Alonso. Paxton trailed in the count against each of the first six batters he faced.
Paxton struck out the first two batters he faced in the top of the second inning – getting ahead against both of them. It was all about his command.
And in 24 starts last season, Paxton allowed six runs in a game only once – when he allowed seven in a June 21 start against the Rangers.
OLD TIME RELIGION: Ichiro Suzuki looked nothing like the second-oldest player to ever start an Opening Day in MLB history.
Not really at all in this game.
The spry 44-year-old, 10-time All-Star, and 10-time Gold Glove winner showed some of that old form, running, leaping and snatching a for-sure home run from the Indians’ Jose Ramirez in the top of the third inning that sent Safeco Field into a cheering frenzy.
Paxton waited near the dugout when the inning ended to make sure he thanked Ichiro.
And Ichiro followed in the next frame with his first hit with the Mariners since July 21, 2012. And it came on an infield single, no less.
Just like old times.
PEN IS MIGHTY: The Mariners’ bullpen, which they believed to be their strength entering the 2018 season, even without set-up man David Phelps (season-ending UCL tear). And it has played like that so far.
Felix Hernandez, though solid, lasted 5 1/3 innings on his 83-pitch count. James Paxton wasn’t limited, but he went 4 2/3 innings, on 104 pitches (60 strikes).
So enter Casey Lawrence, who threw 2 2/3 perfect innings after he earned a spot in the back of the bullpen as a nonroster invitee to spring training. Marc Rzepczynski followed with two outs and Dan Altavilla pitched the final frame for 4 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
This came after Altavilla, Rzepczynski, Nick Vincent, Juan Nicasio and Edwin Diaz combined for 4 2/3 innings out of the bullpen on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits combined (run charged to Vincent).
