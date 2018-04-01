Mitch Haniger’s mash, Dee Gordon’s flash work well for Mariners. Takeaways from rally over Indians

Dee Gordon has half as many home runs as he had all of last season.
And the Mariners keep getting homers from their cleanup hitter, too.
This time it was Mitch Haniger, though.
He homered for the second consecutive day in his best Nelson Cruz impersonation, with Cruz out with a twisted ankle suffered after his second homer in two games on Saturday. But the Mariners showed plenty of boom even without their Boomstick in a 5-4 victory over the Indians on Sunday to steal the series against the team that had the most wins in the American League last year.
Edwin Diaz shut the door with his second save in three games, striking out the side in the top of the ninth.
Gordon had a brilliant game. We’ll get to that in a bit.
Start with Haniger, though, who had just got his shoulder in the way of the guard protecting his face when Indians starter Trevor Bauer hit him with a 94-mph fastball. Haniger went to the disabled list last year with a facial laceration after he was struck in the face by a Jacob deGrom fastball and he missed almost three weeks.
So that Bauer pitch would shake most people. But Haniger followed his next at-bat with a 403-foot two-run home run to give the Mariners some insurance after Gordon led off the inning with a solo shot.
The Mariners went from tied at 2-2 entering the inning and leading 5-2 by the end of it.
And that ended up being big because Edwin Encarnacion brought his big bat on Sunday, following the next half-inning with a 403-foot two-run bomb to right field off Juan Nicasio for his second home run of the game.
But the Mariners held on for a big win over a big opponent to open the season before they head to San Francisco.
And that came after they started the game in a 2-0 hole.
They tied up in the fifth inning on Kyle Seager’s first hit of the season.
It was pretty unconventional. But Seager’s chopper put a big dent in Bauer’s day as it headed toward first baseman Yonder Alonso, the former Mariner, before the final bounce off the infield dirt sent the ball over Alonso’s glove and into right field.
Bauer put his hands on top of his head in disbelief as it was officially ruled an RBI double and tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning.
That came after Jean Segura drove home catcher David Freitas from second base. Freitas led the inning off with a double for his first hit as a Mariner. He’s only in Seattle because catcher Mike Zunino strained his oblique on the final swing of his batting practice on Thursday and is on the 10-day disabled list.
Zunino’s wasn’t even the most strange of Mariners injuries in the past week. Cruz twisted his ankle Saturday after a two-run home run when he was heading from the dugout to the batting cage and he slipped on the bottom step.
But what shouldn’t get lost in this game was Mike Leake, who played to his innings-eater reputation.
It wasn’t perfect, but his few mistakes came in the second inning when Bradley Zimmer had a two-out RBI single to left and then to lead off the fourth when power-hitter Encarnacion did what he has done a lot of the past seven seasons between Toronto and now Cleveland – hit a home run.
Leake was effective otherwise, finishing with the longest outing by a Mariners starter this season, going seven innings with five hits, two runs, three walks and four strikeouts.
This came after Felix Hernandez tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings with a pitch-limit on Thursday and James Paxton went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs (with no pitch limit), on Saturday.
Three takeaways:
GEE, DEE: Maybe that career bio that says Dee Gordon had never played center field before this season was the real April Fool’s joke.
Because his play in the third inning made him look like a seasoned veteran out there, using his elite speed to run a long way for a diving catch in the left-center gap. And he had two other catches running back to the wall, as well.
He also had a sacrifice bunt to move Freitas over before Segura scored him and then the home run – despite having just two home runs last season with the Marlins.
He was the Mariners’ most outstanding player on Sunday in his third game since coming over via an offseason trade from the Marlins, where he earned a Gold Glove for his work at second base.
LEAKE LASTS: The Mariners most liked Mike Leake, the former St. Louis Cardinals starter, because of his consistency. He’s been a pretty sure-thing to get 185 innings a year.
And then he went out Sunday and tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, and he did that on 101 pitches.
In comparison, Indians starter Trevor Bauer went five innings and had 101 pitches, even though he had some more electric stuff and more strikeouts than Leake.
HOW ABOUT HANIGER?: Mitch Haniger loves March and April.
He’s 32-for-87 (.367) during this period over the past two seasons since he came to the Mariners via a 2016 trade from the Diamondbacks. And he hit his second home run of the season.
Haniger is 5-for-8 to start this season.
