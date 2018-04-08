Yes, another bizarre Mariners injury. This lands Ryon Healy on crutches

That’s now three consecutive injured Mariners who didn’t get injured during an actual baseball game.
Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy was apparently wearing a boot on his ankle and needing crutches to move about after spraining his ankle during a post-game workout following the Mariners’ 11-4 win against the Twins in Minneapolis on Saturday.
It occurred a week after designated hitter Nelson Cruz sprained his ankle slipping on a step in the Mariners’ dugout.
And less than two weeks after catcher Mike Zunino strained his oblique on the final swing of batting practice a day before Opening Day.
Healy ended a 1-for-21 skid to start the season when he hit a bases-loaded double late against the Twins, which drove in three runs.
“Right after the game yesterday I talked with Ryon. He got a big hit and he felt better about some things,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He went into the weight room to work out. I don’t have all the details on it but he twisted his ankle pretty bad doing nothing more than just some plyometric, back and forth.
“I don’t know how severe it is yet but I did get the report that he was on crutches.”
Cruz went to the 10-day disabled list because of his ankle sprain and isn’t expected to rejoin the lineup until the Mariners return to Seattle from their three-game series at Kansas City. They host the Athletics on Friday.
But you know the injury bug is getting bad when broadcaster Dave Sims is getting injured. The Root Sports play-by-play anchor recounted during the Mariners-Twins broadcast on Saturday that he had torn his Achilles tendon playing basketball with Aaron Goldsmith, Servais and others and he’ll need surgery.
What is going on?
“It’s hard to even fathom the things that have happened,” Servais said. “They’re not getting hit by pitches and things that are common baseball injuries. These are walking down steps, workout rooms, stuff like that.
“But we’ll figure it out and put other guys in there. The reports on guys that are banged up are very positive and they keep moving in the right direction. We will eventually get a few guys back. I’m just hoping at some point we get to full strength. That may be a little a little further along than I thought.”
The Mariners do have first baseman Daniel Vogelbach on the roster, and utility players Andrew Romine and Taylor Motter can play first, as well.
Also on the disabled list: Right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (lat strain), outfielder Ben Gamel (Oblique), right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder surgery) and right-hander David Phelps (season-ending UCL tear).
Although, Ramirez pitched for high Single-A Modesto on Saturday in his first rehab appearance. Gamel played, too.
The Mariners’ series finale against the Twins was postponed on Sunday because of inclement weather and expected snow. They each played their coldest games in franchise history when it was 27 degrees at first pitch on Saturday.
So no game means a pushed-back rotation. Servais said they will push Marco Gonzalez’s start to Monday against the Royals, with Felix Hernandez and James Paxton slated after that.
The original plan was to recall Ariel Miranda from Modesto to start on Thursday, but now it appears the Mariners will still be able to go a few weeks without a fifth starter. And that means Ramirez could be ready to go by the time they do need one, which might not be until April 15.
“I’ll talk to Mel (Stottlemyre Jr.) about how that lines up,” Servais said. ‘It plays into where Erasmo is at and getting him stretched out. Not quite sure where we’re going to go with that.”
And with a snow day on Sunday, that at least gives the Mariners one extra day to heal from all these injuries.
