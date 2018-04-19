Really early in the season, but what did we learn from Mariners' struggles in 4-game series against the Astros?

The Seattle Mariners have to face the Houston Astros 15 more times this season.
You can sigh now.
Fortunately for the Mariners, the next series is just two games and it’s not until June 5.
Because the Astros showed every bit of why many consider them the most talented team in baseball. This four-game series, with the Astros’ winning three and the Mariners sneaking away with one win, didn’t necessarily expose the Mariners as it did highlight Houston.
Charlie Morton, the winning pitcher in the Astros’ Game 7 win over the Dodgers in the World Series last year, flashed the latest in Houston’s line of dominant starting pitching, throwing seven shutout innings in a 9-2 win at Safeco Field.
Maybe the other Texas team won’t be as daunting. The Mariners (9-8) travel to Arlington, Texas, on Thursday for a three-game series against the Rangers.
Morton is supposed to be the Astros’ No. 5 starter, yet in 25 innings pitched (four starts) he’s allowed two runs (0.72 ERA).
The Astros (13-7) have gone seven consecutive games barely using their bullpen, which is considered one of their few weaknesses. Houston’s starting pitchers have gone seven consecutive starts pitching at least six innings and allowing two earned runs or fewer.
And the Mariners didn’t even have to face Justin Verlander, who was last week’s American League player of the week.
In four games against Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers Jr., Gerrit Cole and Morton, the Mariners’ offense scored four runs off them, combined. Houston has won nine of their past 10 games against the Mariners dating back to last year.
And just like Wednesday, the Mariners were right in it until the wheel fell off.
This time it came in the fifth inning.
Mariners’ starter Marco Gonzales was rolling, much like Mike Leake the night before. Gonzales struck out eight of the first 10 batters he faced and the Gonzaga University graduate got a bizarre triple play to get through four innings having faced just 13 batters (one over the minimum).
That was the first triple play turned in the big leagues this year.
But you could see the wheels starting to fall off in the fourth inning when Gonzales walked Jose Altuve to lead off the inning and then Carlos Correa followed with a base hit, just after fouling a pitch off his left knee.
Gonzales got out of it when Evan Gattis followed with a ground ball to Kyle Seager, who touched third for one out, threw to Robinson Cano at second for another out. They weren’t getting Gattis at first base, but Seager quickly started pointing after noticing Gattis couldn’t count.
Gattis had rounded first and jogged back toward the dugout thinking there were three outs. He was well off the base paths by the time first baseman Daniel Vogelbach went to tag him.
Gonzales would take it. But he wasn’t as fortunate in the fifth.
Seager tried to back hand a ball to his left off Alex Bregman’s bat, but the ball found the half-inch free underneath his glove and scooted into left field. Seager was charged with an error as Bregman reached second.
Then Marwin Gonzales fired a line drive that careened off Seager’s glove and landed in left field to put runners on the corners. And the next ball, a shallow fly to center field, landed between Jean Segura and Dee Gordon to score Bregman from third. If Gordon charges harder and catches it, it probably wasn’t deep enough for Bregman to score on a sacrifice fly.
But they did get Gonzales out at second on the play and Gonzales struck out Jake Marisnick for two outs, the Astros leading 1-0. But the Mariners pulled Gonzales for right-hander Dan Altavilla to face the top of the Astros order and soon after Jose Altuve smacked an opposite-field double with the bases loaded to make it 4-0.
Altuve had been quiet most of the series. But the reigning American League MVP went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs on Thursday.
Two days and really two innings -- that will haunt the Mariners most.
Though, their lack of offense and the Astros’ starting pitchers should give them nightmares, too.
Some takeaways:
HEALTHY NELSON CRUZ?: Cruz certainly isn’t at 100 percent since his return from quad and ankle injuries that sent him to the disabled list after the first two games.
His jogs out of the batter’s box on ground balls is the giveaway.
But at what point do the injuries also affect his swing? Cruz had a soft base hit to left field on Wednesday, but in six games since he was activated off the disabled list, Cruz is 3-for-24 (though he did hit a home run in second game back against Oakland).
“I’m concerned,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said before Thursday’s game. “No doubt. I check with him every day. Maybe there’s a day where we have to give him a day down here, a day down there. I really will be day to day. I’m hoping it gets better.
“I’m not so concerned about the running. It’s just looking comfortable in the batter’s box, being able to handle some pitches using his lower half correctly so he can get his swing off.”
MARCO SOLID: Gonzales struck out seven of the first 10 batters he faced.
His eight Ks were the most he’s had since Gonzales was traded to the Mariners from the St. Louis Cardinals in the middle of last season. The Gonzaga University graduate was one strikeout away from tying the career high he set of nine when he was pitching for the Cardinals against the Rockies in 2014.
So why take him out in the fifth inning?
Gonzales has previously struggled in his young career to get through a lineup a second time and after striking out Jake Marisnick for the second out of the inning with runners at the corners, Servais had to be considering that the Astros were then sending the top of their order up with George Springer next up.
And the night before Mike Leake had been dealing with some of his stuff before the wheels fells off in the seventh inning in the Mariners’ 7-1 loss.
So Dan Altavilla entered, walked Springer to load the bases and then Jose Altuve send shot opposite field over Mitch Haniger’s head for a three-RBI double and a 4-0 Astros lead.
Gonzales’ final line was 4 2/3 innings pitched, four hits and three runs (all unearned) with eight strikeouts in his first career start against the Astros.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Yeah, the Mariners had a triple play. You don’t see many of those. It was the 12th in their team history and the first since 2015 against the Blue Jays.
But as far as impact on the game, the most meaningful play wasJose Altuve’s bases-clearing double in the fifth inning.
It broke the game open, driving in three runs and giving the Astros a 4-0 cushion. He hit it the opposite way over right-fielder’s Mitch Haniger’s head with what looked like a fairly effortless swing.
And he reminded why he was the American League MVP a season ago.
