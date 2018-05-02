Eh, Mariners' James Paxton made history — first Canadian pitcher with 16 strikeouts in a game

That’s a night.

If James Paxton wasn’t in a conversation among the best left-handers in baseball, he should be now.

And that conversation should probably include the word “Eh” 16 times.

As in a career-high sixteen strikeouts for Paxton.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

He’s the first Canadian-born player in major-league history to have that many strikeouts in a game. And that kind of thing hasn’t happened for a Seattle Mariners pitcher since Randy Johnson towered on their mound more than 20 years ago.

No pitcher in the major leagues had more than 13 in a game so far this season.

Paxton walked to the dugout amid a roaring crowd at Safeco Field — and certainly in the Maple Grove — after he had Jake Smolinski chasing a 97-mph fastball to end the seventh inning. That was his final pitch in milestone start, leaving witha 2-0 lead against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Safeco Field.

He threw 105 pitches, 80 for strikes. He pounded the strike zone with fastballs, some touching 98 mph, though he sparcely mixed in his cutter and knuckle curveball, as well.

Jed Lowrie followed the next inning with a two-run home run against Mariners reliever Juan Nicasio to tie the game.

But Paxton's night was one for the record books.

Paxton, aka "The Big Maple" for his Canadian decent, was three strikeouts shy of the Mariners’ all-time record. Randy Johnson struck out 19 batters in two different games in 1997.

But only Johnson, Mark Langston and Mike Moore have struck out at least 16 batters in a game for the Mariners. So this is something that hasn’t happened in almost 21 years.

Is a baker's dozen still 13 in Canada?



Because that's what Pax has now.



Mariners 2, Athletics 0. pic.twitter.com/XmBYreQH9A — Mariners (@Mariners) May 3, 2018

Dominance.



Big STRIKES OUT THE SIDE. Seven innings, punchouts. pic.twitter.com/dpRdZ8Omwr — Mariners (@Mariners) May 3, 2018

And this last happened in the majors two years ago, when Jon Gray had 16 strikeouts in the Rockies’ win over the Padres on Sept. 17, 2016.

Paxton is one of just four pitchers in major-league history to have 16 strikeouts in an outing that ended after seven innings, joining the Yankees’ Michael Pineda, Phillies’ Cliff Lee, Padres’ Jake Peavy and Randy Johnson, when he played for the Diamondbacks.

In other words: Paxton was rolling.

Erik Bedard held the previous record for most strikeouts by a Canadian-born player in a game, when he fanned 15 in a 2007 Orioles win over the Rangers. Former Phillies and Pirates pitcher Fergie Jenkins had three different 14 strikeout-games.

Paxton's previous career-high was 10 strikeouts, which he'd accomplished twice already this season.