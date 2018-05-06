Albert Pujols says Mariners' Cano is next Dominican to 3,000 hits. Is he?

When Albert Pujols flared a single to right field for his 3,000th career hit, Robinson Cano wanted to be the first to hug him at first base.

He had to defer to Pujols’ Los Angeles Angels teammates, but Cano later got his chance when he reached 2,409 career hits with a single in the eighth inning, with Pujols on the field playing first base.

“Man, I think I was more excited than he was,” Cano said. “Because it’s something – I know how hard it is to get 3,000.”

Pujols became just the 32nd player in major league history and the second from the Dominican Republic, joining former Seattle Mariners third baseman Adrian Beltre, to accomplish that.

But Pujols wasn’t just going to stand there and accept Cano’s praise as they spoke at first base.

“I told him that he’s going to be the next Dominican to do it,” Pujols said. “Maybe 5-10 years from now … I’m going to come around and be at that game.”

Cano’s heard that before.

“We didn’t talk for too long because we’ve talked about that before,” Cano said. “Like, ‘C’mon, man, you got to get that. Let’s go. Let’s do it.”

And the next day Pujols, Cano, as well as fellow Dominicans Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura were huddled during batting practice, laughing, hugging and talking like they often do when their teams match up.

Then Ichiro Suzuki – also a member of that 3,000-hit club, broke it up with Pujols wrapping his gigantic arms around the rail-thin Ichiro’s waist before he grabbed Ichiro’s bat, which seemed so light it was like Pujols was holding a toothpick.

A player has joined major league baseball’s 3,000-hit plateau each of the past four seasons – starting with Alex Rodriguez in 2015, then Beltre in 2016, Ichiro last year and now Pujols. Three of those four are former Mariners.

Is Cano next?

Maybe.

The Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera figures to be next. The 35-year-old entered Sunday with 2,666 career hits and could cross that plateau by the 2020 season.

Cano is 35, too, and he’s signed with the Mariners until 2023. He’s averaged about 180 hits his past four seasons since leaving the New York Yankees, so if he stays healthy and keeps relative to that pace he could reach 3,000 hits sometime during the 2021 season.

Baseball Reference keeps odds on those sorts of milestones and Bill James’, “The Favorite Toy” formula puts Cano’s chances at 40 percent for reaching that 3,000-hit benchmark. Cabrera’s chances are 80 percent.

Cano asked how many second baseman had achieved such a plateau.

The answer: just two, but not since Nap Lajoie played his final game in 1916 and Eddie Collins in 1930. Both of them are in the Hall of Fame.

“If I’m healthy the next four years, I’m getting that,” Cano said. “And you know what, I think when you see guys like Pujols, guys like Beltre, once you work hard and you teach your body how to work and prepare yourself early in your career – and the you get to 32, 33 – your body is going to be ready because you already set the foundation when you were younger.

“You’re not going to be the same when you were 25 as when you’re 35, but I think if you work hard, your body is not going to make a big change.”

Cano dealt with lingering leg injuries most all of last season, yet still played 150 games.

But Mariners manager Scott Servais said this might be the best he’s seen Cano defensively in the three years since Servais took over as manager. Especially with Cano’s range. We’ve already seen Cano start the season as the most patient hitter he’s been since joining the Mariners, laying off of pitches outside the zone more than he ever has.

“You know, in my first year here he was off the chart (defensively),” Servais said. “And I think he’s getting back to that level. Last year we talked about the leg injuries he had and it really limited his range and what we were able to do with him defensively and how we were able to position him and stuff like that. But he’s been really good.

“Everybody knows he’s got phenomenal hands and a really good throwing arm, but getting to balls – the range factor has been very close, if not better, than what we saw my first year here.”

Cano already has the second-most home runs of any second baseman (304), trailing only Jeff Kent.

So he and Pujols are similar in many ways, even if they play different positions. Pujols isn’t the same baseball masher he was eight years ago with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he’s still widely considered one of the best right-handed hitters in baseball history – becoming the fourth player with at least 3,000 hits and 600 home runs.

Only Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron have accomplished that.

But maybe they’re most similar off the field. Cano said Pujols has annually heads there to help kids in Cano’s hometown of San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican.

“We are pretty close – he’s somebody I see as a big brother,” Cano said. “He’s always there for advice. I love that guy.

“We are the same. He’s a guy who is easy to deal with. He’s a super star, but he’s so big on family and faith. I mean, he’s a guy who always likes to help. And when you love to help you are always going to be nice to people.”

Said Pujols: "We have a really good relationship. He's a great guy and great player and a guy who is always fun. It’s always fun to play Seattle because of Cano and Cruz and Segura and Felix (Hernandez) and those guys who are really supportive, too."

And, yeah, Cano’s looking forward to Pujols being there the day he gets his own 3,000th hit.

“For him and the surgeries he’s had and stuff like that – imagine if he was healthy,” Cano said. “He’d have like 3,400 hits right now. You have got to give it to the guy and what he’s accomplished.”

