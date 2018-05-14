Mariners' replacement for Robinson Cano? A journeyman infielder selected from Triple-A Tacoma

Welcome back to the big leagues, Gordon Beckham.

Who?

The Seattle Mariners selected the veteran infielder from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday to take the place of star second baseman Robinson Cano, who was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured bone in his hand.

Beckham certainly isn’t Cano. But he is a former starting second baseman with the Chicago White Sox.

The Mariners also added Beckham to their 40-man roster, giving them 39 players on their 40-man.

And of the Mariners options to replace Cano, no player in their organization has started and played as many games at second base as Beckham – not even converted center fielder Dee Gordon.

Except Gordon has a Gold Glove there.

The 31-year-old Beckham has been catching on at the plate, too – hitting a slash line of .300/.412/.500 (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) with Triple-A Tacoma. He was scratched from each of the Rainiers’ lineup for both games of their double-header on Sunday, making the move seem imminent.

In 11 games with the Mariners after September last season, Beckham was 3-for-11 (.176) without any extra-base hits.

The Mariners didn’t even seem to entertain the idea that they could switch Gordon from center field back to his natural position at second base. That’s because they committed this offseason to making him a permanent center fielder, and they were adamant they didn’t even want him thinking there was a chance he could spend some games playing second base.

Mariners manager Scott Servais was asked if they’d consider moving Gordon after Sunday’s walk-off loss to the Detroit Tigers.

"No, not at this point," Servais told reporters. "We'll have to wait and see what's best for the ball club and see how long Robby is actually out. And we'll make a decision from there. We'll look at internal options at second base and we'll go from there."

Cano broke the fifth metacarpal in his right hand when he was struck by a pitch from Tigers starter and Edmonds-Woodway High School graduate Blaine Hardy. Cano shouted in pain and went to a knee before he was pulled from the game and replaced with utility player Andrew Romine at second base.

Cano said he was flying to Philadelphia to see a hand specialist on Tuesday morning, where he'll likely be told he'll need surgery.

So why not use a combination of Romine and utility player Taylor Motter, who was already on the Mariners’ 40-man roster?

Romine and Motter have combined to start 51 games at second base in their careers. Beckham has started 668 games there in the majors, getting most of that time from 2010-14 starting for the White Sox.

He’s spent the majority of the past two seasons starting for the Rainiers.

Gordon has started 502 games at second base in his career, though, as mentioned, he’s the only one of them with a Gold Glove there (which he earned with the Miami Marlins in 2015).

He's also a former first-round draft pick, selected eighth overall by the White Sox in 2008 out of the University of Georgia.

In parts of nine major league seasons with the White Sox (2009-14, 2015), Angels (2014), Braves (2016), Giants (2016) and Mariners, Beckham is a career .239 hitter with 173 doubles, five triples, 74 home runs and 335 RBI in 964 games.

