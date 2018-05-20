Mitch Haniger's mash saved them, then Jean Segura in another extra-innings Mariners walk-off

Jean Segura turned around and performed about six jumping jacks between second and third base, seemingly pumping his arms to attempt to give the soaring ball extra carry.
That ball, how crushed it was – didn’t need Segura’s help.
Mitch Haniger seemed due for a clutch home run. He had the Mariners only hit through eight innings and then that two-run home run to tie the game and send Safeco Field into an uproar in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Two innings later, Segura was tossing his batting helmet into the air near second base in jubilation.
Segura’s walk-off rope down the right-field line completed the Seattle Mariners’ 3-2 comeback victory after 11 innings against the Detroit Tigers after Mitch Haniger saved them in the ninth.
"The heart this club has is pretty, pretty impressive," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "These guys — they just keep batting through adversity, one thing after another."
The Mariners had six hits – four of them from Segura and Haniger, the No. 2 and 3 hitters the Mariners acquired in a trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2016 season.
Apparently it didn’t matter much what the Seattle Mariners’ lineup looked like.
They still had The Hanimal.
Tigers closer Shane Greene had Haniger at 0-2 before placing a slider right down the middle of the plate.
Mitch mashed.
He crushed it 415 feet over the left-field wall for the two-run home run, just after Segura reached on an infield single.
The Mariners improved to 27-19 before their three-game series in Oakland starting Tuesday against the Athletics.
Haniger has now hit nine of his 11 home runs this year in the seventh inning or later – most in the American League.
And Haniger was due. He hit 10 home runs in March and April but hadn’t hit one since April 29.
The Mariners got 10 consecutive scoreless innings from Wade LeBlanc, Ryan Cook, James Pazos, Dan Altavilla, Juan Nicasio, Edwin Diaz and Nick Vincent.
But before all of that Liriano, the journeyman 34-year-old left-hander, looked like his All-Star form of 12 years and almost his no-hitter form of seven years ago.
Liriano allowed one hit and no runs in eight innings – the first time he’s had a start like that since 2015 when he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates – in the Tigers 2-0 win over the Mariners on Sunday at Safeco Field to split the four-game series.
And this was after Liriano had allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings his previous start. And he lasted just four innings his start before that.
And no team in the major leagues had hit left-handed pitcher as well as the Mariners entering this game – batting .281 even with a lefty-heavy lineup.
Not this day. Not until he left for the ninth.
But how about the Mariners’ starter?
If you were expecting Wade LeBlanc to let up, he has yet to do so.
The 33-year-old journeyman left-hander who is in his second stint with the Mariners allowed a two-run home run to former Mariner John Hicks with two outs in the first inning. So the LeBlanc let-up was quite in play.
He had allowed just one run in his first 15 2/3 innings pitched since entering the Mariners rotation prior to that 426-foot, 110-mph exit velocity of a bomb that Hicks jacked over the bullpen past the left field wall.
Then a groove.
LeBlanc allowed seven hits, but navigated his way through 5 1/3 innings allowing just the two runs with five strikeouts.
Since entering the starting rotation after converting from the Mariners bullpen – all when right-hander Erasmo Ramirez headed to the disabled list with a strained right Teres Major – LeBlanc has been legit. His starter ERA increased from 0.60 entering Sunday to 1.33.
Entering the game, LeBlanc had a 3.47 ERA and the Mariners were 9-2 when he started a game. He has a 4.61 ERA in five relief appearances this season.
The Tigers looked like they might get a third run in the sixth when Jose Iglesias roped a double to the left-field corner off of reliever Ryan Cook, who replaced LeBlanc two batters earlier.
It was up to the replacements.
Andrew Romine used a bare-hand pick up near the wall to relay to third baseman Gordon Beckham, who threw a strike to catcher David Freitas to get the Tigers’ James McCann at the plate for the third out of the inning.
But all of that and the bats had no answer for Liriano.
Liriano is a bit of a journeyman, himself. He threw the seventh no-hitter in Minnesota Twins history just over seven years ago and he’s now on his sixth team since then.
He had another no-hitter going until one out in the seventh, when Mitch Haniger looped a single to center field.
It sounded like a long exhale exited the Mariners’ dugout.
That ended Liriano’s run of 16 consecutive batters retired after he walked Dee Gordon and Haniger in the first inning.
So the Mariners had something going?
No. Liriano’s shut-out remained intact with two outs on three pitches against Ryon Healy and Kyle Seager after that.
It made the Mariners miss Nelson Cruz, who sat after being hit in the elbow by a pitch on Saturday – three days after a pitch hit off of his foot. The designated hitter leads the American League in times hit by a pitch (seven).
And for some context, the Mariners are 14-3 this year when Cruz has a hit. They are now 12-17 when he doesn’t (including the two weeks he spent on the disabled list after the opening weekend).
But the Mariners made Liriano look like he was 12 years younger, when the 34-year-old made the American League All-Star roster with the Minnesota Twins.
He walked Beckham with one out in the eighth – just the fourth Mariners batter in the game to reach base – before the Mariners pinch-hit David Freitas, bringing in Mike Zunino.
Zunino appeared to have a walk, but fouled off a pitch low and off the plate with the count full. He looked at a borderline strike after that for the second out and Liriano followed with a K of Andrew Romine.
But no Liriano for the ninth.
Instead the Tigers brought in right-hander Shane Greene, who entered the game with 10 saves.
Jean Segura beat out an infield single and the ball got past Hicks at first base, sending Segura to second.
Then Haniger’s fireworks.
So the Mariners went to the 10th reset at 2-2.
Comments