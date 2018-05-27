More Mariners injuries: Jean Segura, Nick Vincent could be next to hit disabled list

Jean Segura and Nick Vincent both exited Saturday’s extra-innings victory with injuries.
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais said he’d know the extent of those by Sunday morning, but Vincent’s certainly indicated a trip to the disabled list.
Right-hander Dan Altavilla was warming up for an appearance with Triple-A Tacoma before he was quickly shut down just after Vincent had signaled to the dugout for a trainer during the eighth inning of Saturday’s game — which the Mariners won, 4-3, on Mike Zunino's walk-off home run in the 12th inning.
Vincent left with a strained right groin. Altavilla had recently been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to make room on the 25-man roster for outfielder John Andreoli earlier this week.
Altavilla hasn’t spent 10 days in the minor leagues, but he could return before that time period if he’s taking the place of an injured player.
The Mariners had made no official announcement on Vincent’s injury.
He left in the top of the eighth. Segura exited in the bottom of the eighth.
Servais said the shortstop was likely to undergo concussion protocol Sunday, which could keep him out for seven days depending on the results.
Segura had just picked up his third base hit, including a solo home run earlier in the game, when he slid into second base. Twins shortstop Gregorio Petit leaped over him, but kicked him hard in the face on the play, to complete the double play on Mitch Haniger’s ground ball to second.
Segura lay at second base for a few moments before being helped up. Andrew Romine took over for him at shortstop.
“We’ll know more (Sunday) on that,” Servais said. “Him and Vincent coming out with the groin strain. We’ll know more (Sunday) once we have more tests. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”
Segura was batting leadoff this week in the place of Dee Gordon, who headed to the 10-day disabled list on Monday with a fractured right big toe.
And the Mariners were already without Robinson Cano, who had surgery to repair a fractured right fifth metacarpal before he received an 80-game drug suspension.
If Segura has to head to the disabled list, that would make third baseman Kyle Seager the only player from the Mariners’ expected starting lineup entering the season to not have to miss games with an injury.
The Mariners will also need to make another roster move before Sunday's 1:10 p.m. series finale against the Twins with right-hander Alex Colome expected to join the active roster Sunday. The Mariners acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
Outfielder Denard Span, also acquired in the deal, isn't expected to join the team until Monday's 1:10 p.m. game against the Rangers, when another roster move would be acquired to add him to the team.
