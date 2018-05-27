Mike Leake pitches gem, Ryon Healy hits clutch double late as Mariners sweep Twins

These cardiac kids that call themselves Seattle Mariners …
They pulled off another late-inning rally for another win, although the final score would indicate they won by twice as many runs as any of the final results from their past six games.
But this was without Dee Gordon, without Jean Segura and Robinson Cano, their top three in the order at what feels like a distant time ago this season.
Ryon Healy didn’t so much appear to care when he stepped to the plate with two outs and with two runners on in the bottom of the eighth inning, tattooing a line drive to left field that got past Eddie Rosario, rolled to the wall and had him standing at second base and pumping his fists with a go-ahead two-run double.
That gave the Mariners a 3-1 victory with Alex Colome, who led the American League in saves last season, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first save in a Mariners uniform – while he was filling in for off-day Edwin Diaz in his first appearance since he was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
The Mariners (32-20) have won eight of their past nine games and are now a game back of the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros, who lost their second consecutive game to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.
This wasn’t by one run, though.
The Mariners had tied a club record with six consecutive one-run games entering this, including Mike Zunino’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning in Saturday night’s 4-3 victory.
The Mariners trailed 1-0 before Kyle Seager’s ninth home run of the season to lead off the fourth inning, a solo shot to tie it.
But the Mariners didn’t have much going against Twins starter Jose Berrios until they chased him in the eighth and Healy drove home Mitch Haniger and Seager for the go-ahead runs.
And how about Mike Leake? He allowed one run in eight innings on just 86 pitches, relying on his defense.
An his third baseman.
Brian Dozier stopped his sprint just before first base. He was too in awe of Seager’s play, so he halted turned and pointed at Seager with a smile and a few words. Essentially a tip of his cap.
He shot a hard ground ball down the third-base line that Seager picked with a back-hand stab and threw a strong throw to first to stop Dozier in his tracks.
Seager seemingly had 30 tough defensive plays he converted, including back-to-back slow ground balls down the line that he scooped and threw on the run with a strong throw to first base, getting speedy Byron Buxton and, again, Dozier in the third.
The Twins struck in the second inning when Eddie Rosario, who led off with a single, scored from first base on Eduardo Escobar’s double over Ben Gamel’s head in left field. Rosario dove to the backside of the plate and just avoided first-day Mariner Chris Hermann’s sweeping tag for a 1-0 Twins lead.
That almost felt like it would be all that was requisite for the Twins this day, against this Mariners lineup and with curveball extraordinaire Jose Berrios on the mound.
The top three hitters in the Mariners’ batting order: Guillermo Heredia, Ben Gamel and Mitch Haniger. All were rookies last year, and they batted somewhere between 6-9 when the Mariners were fully healthy earlier this season – though that feels so long ago now.
No Dee Gordon (fractured toe), no Jean Segura (concussion protocol), no Robinson Cano (80-game suspension/fractured finger).
And that left the Mariners with a middle infield of Andrew Romine and Gordon Beckham.
Beckham, Heredia and Gamel each singled to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the third, but their best scoring chance of the day ended when Haniger struck out on three Berrios curveballs and Nelson Cruz hit a soft pop up to first base.
But Seager sat on a changeup the next inning, one Berrios wanted on the outside corner only for it to drift into the lower-middle portion of the plate and right in Seager’s sweet spot.
Gone.
Seager had six hits his previous 48 at-bats entering the game (.125), but that home run was his ninth of the season.
Seager is the only of the Mariners’ expected starters this season – meaning Gordon, Segura, Cano, Cruz, Seager, Haniger, Ryon Healy, Mike Zunino and Gamel – not to miss a game because of injury.
And the only explanation for how the Mariners have vaulted to double-digit games above .500 in spite of that ravished lineup is the remedy the pitching staff has offered.
Leake’s one earned run over eight innings was arguably his best start since the Mariners acquired him from the Cardinals last season. It’s the most innings he’s pitched in a Mariners uniform and he needed just 86 pitches (thanks to 62 strikes) to get through eight innings, retiring 14 of the final 15 batters he faced.
Since April 24, the Mariners’ starters have pitched 195 2/3 innings and allowed 57 runs, meaning a 2.62 staff ERA in that span.
