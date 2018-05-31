Oh, how the Mariners missed Dee Gordon, and how they've relished Wade LeBlanc

Dee Gordon ran well to his left, aggressively calling for the infield pop fly, no matter that first baseman Ryon Healy had hardly to budge his feet and was already under it before he gestured in jest for Gordon to go worry about his own position.
Gordon was simply going to make his presence felt.
He followed with a stand-up, leadoff triple in the bottom of the first inning in his first at-bat off of the disabled list and later the game ended with a 6-1 Seattle Mariners victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday at Safeco Field.
There were certainly plenty of other contributions, such as that from left-handed starter Wade LeBlanc, a hitting-a-groove Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura. But it seemed like little coincidence that the Mariners ran away in this one – finally avoiding their dramatic games of the past week – to even the series.
The Mariners (34-22) ended their two-game losing skid before a three-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
OK, back to the triple.
Gordon in his first at-bat off of the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right big toe had a stand-up triple on a line drive to left field (thanks to Joey Gallo’s failed try at a diving catch). Though his sprint speed on the play was pretty comparable to his fastest all season (see takeaways below).
He then scored on Jean Segura’s fly ball to shallow right field, sliding just underneath the tag at home plate despite being clearly beat.
Segura had a night, with the sac fly and then hits in his next two at-bats. His double in the third inning preceded Nelson Cruz’s 10th home run of the season two batters later.
This is the Cruz that Manager Scott Servais seemed to challenge for the 10-game home stand, saying late last week that they needed him to get in a groove. Cruz has now hit safely in seven of his past eight games with three home runs.
The Mariners gave themselves a 5-1 cushion in the fifth inning on Cruz’s sacrifice fly, coming an inning after Nomar Mazara’s missile of a home run off of LeBlanc in the fourth inning.
How about LeBlanc?
Just another day at the office for him.
LeBlanc allowed just the one run in five innings with four strikeouts and four hits allowed.
It wasn’t always smooth for the left-hander, but plenty effective, leaving after 84 pitches (second-most he’s thrown in an outing this season since converting to starter from the bullpen).
LeBlanc stranded the bases loaded in the fourth inning after Mazara’s home run, settling down after a visit from pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and a double from Jurickson Profar to strike out Joey Gallo on a cutter down and out of the zone before two other weakly hit outs.
An inning later, and he was – finally – in line for his first win in his sixth start. Despite all his LeBlanking of opposing lineups, he didn’t have a decision to show for it.
That was one no-decision off of a club record previously held by Joel Pineiro, who went six consecutive starts without a decision.
Now? LeBlanc has a 1.72 ERA in six starts since joining the starting rotation once the calendar turned to May (taking the place of disabled-list bound Erasmo Ramirez, who has a 10.24 ERA after two starts).
For reference, James Paxton is a likely candidate for American League pitcher of the month and he had a 1.67 ERA in six May starts.
Some takeaways:
Spee Dee (still)
Fractured toe – so?
Dee Gordon’s first at-bat off of the disabled list went for a stand-up triple (thanks to Joey Gallo’s failed try at a diving catch in left field).
He tested the toe again on Jean Segura’s ensuing shallow fly ball to right field. The throw was well on time, but Gordon dived to the outside part of the plate and got his left hand over before the tag for the first run of the game.
And here's how far away Dee Gordon was from home plate by the time Chirinos had the ball: pic.twitter.com/BfQJxSGxVr— TJ Cotterill (@TJCotterill) June 1, 2018
But how fast was he?
According to MLB’s Statcast, Gordon’s sprint speed on the triple was 29.1 feet per second and he hit 29.0 feet per second running home on the sacrifice fly. Those were very close to his average sprint speed of 29.3 this season.
To recap:
Gordon on triple: 29.1 feet per second.
Gordon to home: 29.0 feet per second.
Gordon’s season average: 29.3 feet per second.
Lefty love
April showers bring May … dominant left-handed starters in the Mariners starting rotation. Each had six starts.
One left-hander: 1.67 ERA in May.
Second left-hander: 1.72 ERA in May
Third left-hander: 2.30 ERA in May.
The first is James Paxton, the second is Wade LeBlanc and the third is Marco Gonzales.
The three did it so different, though. Paxton was so overpowering on his way to a career-high 16 strikeouts against the Athletics and then a no-hitter against the Blue Jays.
LeBlanc’s fastball traveled about 10 mph slower than Paxton’s but he went from long-reliever in the bullpen and maybe just a spot starter to a rock in the Mariners’ rotation – still perplexing all doubters who keep expecting a regression to the mean.
And Gonzales found a go-to curveball to go with his low-90s fastball and an added cutter.
