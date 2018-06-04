Some say Mariners have worst prospects in baseball. That's motivation for top scout, GM entering MLB draft

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto speaks during the Mariners annual media briefing before the start of spring training baseball. As general manager Jerry Dipoto accurately explained, the Seattle Mariners are a team stuck in the middle. They’re not in the position of rebuilding. They have enough talent and enough veterans _ with big contracts _ to be competitive. But they’re not among the elite of the American League, including the Houston Astros in their own division.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)