Tacoma Rainiers roster for 2018 has a familiar look to it

Who are these guys? Chances are you've probably heard of and seen many of the 2018 Tacoma Rainiers play before.
The Mariners' Triple-A affiliate released its roster today in advance of Thursday's season opener. Of the 24 players on the team, 20 have played in the majors before and nine played in Tacoma last year at some point.
Manager Pat Listach returns for a fourth season. He will be assisted by pitching coach Lance Painter and hitting coach Dave Berg -- both who were in Tacoma last year.
The roster features three of the Mariners Top 25 prospects, as ranked by Baseball America: Right-handed pitcher Max Povse (No. 6), right-handed pitcher Rob Whalen (No. 15) and outfielder Ian Miller (No. 19) all spent time with the Rainiers in 2017.
Never miss a local story.
The Rainiers host the Sacramento River Cats at Cheney Stadium at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday in the season opener.
A closer look at the roster:
Starting pitchers
Whalen (0-7, 6.58 ERA in 53.1 innings in Tacoma) and Povse (1-4, 7.39 in 31.2 with Tacoma) are joined in the four-man rotation by left-hander Ariel Miranda — who made 29 starts for the Mariners in 2017 — and right-hander Christian Bergman, who split time in Tacoma (9-4, 5.34 ERA) and the Mariners (4-5, 5.00).
Relievers
Six Rainiers relievers pitched in the majors last season and the unit has combined for 500 major-league appearances. Leading the way is right-hander Mike Morin (183 MLB appearances), left-hander Dario Alvarez (20 games with Texas, 2-0, 2.76 ERA in 2017), and right-handers Shawn Armstrong (1-0, 4.38 with Cleveland), Chasen Bradford (2-0, 3.74 with New York Mets), Ryan Cook (injured in 2017 but a former All-Star with Oakland who has 217 career MLB appearances), Erik Goeddel (0-1, 5.28 with the Mets), Ashton Goudeau, Pat Light and Josh Smith (2-1, 4.89 with Oakland).
Catchers
Tuffy Gosewisch and Garrett Kennedy are the catchers. Gosewisch led the Rainiers with 69 starts last year and threw out 31.3 percent of attempted base stealers while batting .229 with four home runs and 33 RBI.
Infielders
Gordon Beckham, who has logged 964 games across time with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle, returns for 2018 after batting .262 with nine homers and 45 RBI for the Raininers last season.
New to the team is infielder Matt Hague, a 32-year-old native of Bellevue, who was a two-way standout at Kentwood High School and played three seasons at the University of Washington. Hague spent the 2017 season with Triple-A Rochester where he hit .297 with 64 runs and 65 RBI in 136 games.
The others are Taylor Motter, who split time with Tacoma (.350, 7 homers, 18 RBI) and the Mariners (.198-7-26), Danny Muno (.273-8-33 with the Rainiers) and Zach Vincej, who was claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds in the offseason. Vincej batted .270-3-38 with the Reds' Triple-A affiliate in 2017.
Outfielders
There's speed in the outfield with Miller (combined 43 steals in 2017 between Double-A and Triple-A) and former Chicago Cubs farmhand John Andreoli, who finished last year tied for first in the Pacific Coast League with 26 stolen bases. Two newcomers round out the outfield: Kirk Nieuwenhuis and Cameron Perkins.
Comments