Officiating didn’t help, offense helps even less in Seahawks’ loss to Saints

2:48 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' last play into end zone in loss to Saints: "It was close" Pause

2:41 Pete Carroll on officiating: "I could gripe about it. I'm not going to do it"

0:35 Jermaine Kearse on the final play he almost made that would have sent Seahawks past Saints

0:19 Jimmy Graham silent after return to New Orleans

2:21 Richard Sherman discusses 'egregious' Seahawks-Saints officiating

1:43 Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett possibly needing knee surgery, more Seahawks injuries

2:50 Michael Bennett's advice on fatherhood "Always make the wife think she's right"

1:53 Seahawks DC Kris Richard on prep since defense played 95 snaps at Arizona

2:27 LB Bobby Wagner on Seahawks defending Brees' Saints after Arizona marathon

2:29 Seahawks' Russell Wilson on fatherhood, pectoral injury