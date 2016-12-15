Wilson responds with 3 TD throws, Seahawks swarm Rams 24-3, win West

1:20 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: "This was a night about defense, a championship night" Pause

1:19 DE Cliff Avril after 1 1/2 sacks help Seahawks win NFC West

2:30 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' 'championship opportunity' to win NFC West

2:25 DC Kris Richard on what Seahawks' D didn't do in Green Bay, LA's threat

1:51 OC Darrell Bevell: Seahawks' issues at Green Bay in past

2:39 Richard Sherman renews ripping NFL for Thursday games, calls turnaround 'a poopfest'

1:49 Russell Wilson on what happened in Green Bay, Seahawks' short week

2:22 Pete Carroll: Seahawks already moving on to Thursday vs Rams

6:40 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on why Seahawks should absolutely be concerned about loss in Green Bay

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up"