Russell Wilson questions Donald Trump’s actions, fate of his presidency: “This thing’s getting out of hand”

Russell Wilson often sounds almost politican-like in his public speaking. Robotic, even.
But his latest comments are far beyond the staid norm for him, for any NFL quarterback, for any athlete. The Seahawks’ franchise cornerstone is questioning not only the actions but the fate of the most powerful politician in the world.
Wilson went on Facebook Live Tuesday to say Donald Trump’s new presidency is already “getting out of hand,” and “I don’t even know if he’ll be able to last four years” as the 45th president of the United States.
Russell Wilson on Trump pic.twitter.com/VqXzlEovwX— Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) January 31, 2017
“Despite anyone’s political issues or views -- everybody has the right to choose who they want to vote for -- but this thing’s getting out of hand,” Wilson said in the online video shot while he was in a barber’s chair getting his hair trimmed with an electric clipper. “It’s getting out of hand, people. I don’t care who you voted for; just so you know, I voted for Hillary (Clinton).
“But you think about it’s only been, what, two weeks? Less than that. We’ve got to attack this issue here. Basically, when I think about all the negativity that’s happened within a 10-day period, or however many days it’s been, it’s already too mucyh, It’s already crazy. It’s already affecting people’s hearts and souls and lives in such a negative way, in my opinion...
The QB’s main issue on the three-minute, 36-second video is Trump’s executive order on immigaration the president signed on Friday. The order suspended entry of all refugees into the U.S. for 120 days. It barred refugees from Syria indefinitely. It barred for 30 days entry into our country of citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. All are predominately Muslim countries.
Since then, it’s been chaos and protests inside major U.S. airports, including SeaTac. Customs agents were caught in the middle of Trump’s order without details on how exactly to enforce it. Lawyers have raced to airports to defend those detained. Federal courts have ruled for injunctions to the order. Washington became the first state to sue Trump over it. Acting attorney general Sally Yates questioned the order’s constitutionality. Hours later, Trump fired her for defying him.
“Go to the LAX Airport and there’s people all over the place, you know, fighting for their lives, protesting and all of that,” Wilson says on his video. “All the protests that have gone on. All of the protests that have gone on in the African-American community. Obviously, the Muslim community, too. We are going to be a nation that says we’re going to be equal, we have to be equal....
“You have to treat people fairly. You have to be able to love everyone. I know for even my own faith, my Christian faith, you still have to love everybody...”
While he continued to get his hair trimmed and wearing a barber’s smock with “On the Mark” written on it, Wilson went on to say of Trump’s presidency: “I don’t even know if he’ll be able to last four years, in my opinion.”
Um...what?
“You don’t want to wish bad upon anybody -- because if he doesn’t last four years that means something went wrong. So, hopefully, nothing goes wrong -- any more than what it’s already doing. But it’s just been a crazy 10 days already, and, uh ...
“Barack! Come back, Barack! Come back, Barack!”
No, Barack Obama is not coming back to become president. His two terms expired with Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20.
Wilson said of Obama he thinks Americans and the world now “have a better appreciation of his class.”
“Just because you are from a certain place doesn’t mean that you are a bad person.” Wilson said.
“I saw the other day where a 4-year old got handcuffed. That’s just ridiculous, the audicity people would have to do that, in my opinion.”
So much for those of you who don’t want politics or real life in your football.
Wilson put that squarely, and pointedly, in play.
Comments