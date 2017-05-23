Seahawks Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48

Alone and out of nowhere, ‘Tez has died.
Seahawks Hall of Fame defensive lineman and legend Cortez Kennedy died at the age of 48, “unattended” with “nothing suspicious to report” immediately Tuesday morning, Orlando Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Wanda Miglio confirmed to The News Tribune.
“We are conducting an investigation regarding his unattended passing,” Sgt. Miglio confirmed.
Kennedy went from the third-overall pick in the 1990 NFL draft out of the University of Miami into one of the most disruptive -- and popular -- defensive players not just in Seattle but also NFL history. Despite usual double- and even triple-teams by opponents who still couldn’t block him, he was selected for eight Pro Bowls including a Seahawks record six in a row during his decade of dominance in Seattle, 1990-2000.
He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2012.
He had 58 career sacks and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1992, the second Seahawks to win the award after Kenny Easley in 1994. That season he recorded 93 tackles, 14 sacks, five forced fumbles and had four fumble recoveries.
He played in 167 games for the Seahawks and started 153. Six years after he played his final game in 2000, Kennedy became the 10th Seahawk honored into the team’s Ring of Honor.
This is developing story that will be updated.
Comments