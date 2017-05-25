Will Malik McDowell’s signing trigger run of remaining Seahawks rookies?

It is always good to get the first draft pick signed - and the Seattle Seahawks did just that Thursday by inking rookie Malik McDowell to a four-year deal just days before the start of of the team’s OTA workouts.
The deal was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. McDowell is represented by agent Drew Rosenhaus.
McDowell, a second-rounder out of Michigan State, was Seattle’s first selection at No. 35 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
At the Seahawks’ rookie mini-camp two weeks ago, coach Pete Carroll gave a glimpse of how McDowell might be utilized along the defensive line, at least in the early going.
Tall and lean, and blessed with long arms, the 6-foot-6, 299-pound McDowell spent a good portion of the three-day workouts at the VMAC as an outside pass rusher.
With the McDowell signining, Seattle has inked seven of its 11 draft choices to contracts.
The only players left unsigned are second-rounder Ethan Pocic, an offensive lineman; third-rounder Shaquill Griffin, a cornerback; third-rounder Delano Hill, a safety; and fifth-rounder Mike Tyson, a cornerback.
Pocic, Griffin and Hill were the team’s second, third and fourth picks in the NFL Draft.
