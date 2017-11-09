Dozen more penalties for the league’s most-flagged team

You’d never guess this, but the Seahawks had more penalties.
Tons more.
Seattle’s most consistently damaging issue this season continued in Thursday night’s 22-16 victory at Arizona. The Seahawks had 12 penalties for 108 yards. That was one week after 16 flags were thrown on them in the home loss to Washington, one short of the team record set in 1984 against Green Bay.
Seattle leads the NFL – by plenty – with 94 penalties accepted. The Seahawks are on pace to break the league’s season record of 163 set by the 2011 Oakland Raiders.
Six of Arizona’s 13 first downs came because of Seahawks penalties. All six of those were on Arizona’s two scoring drives.
The Seahawks have had games with 15, 16 and now 12 penalties over the last four weeks.
RAWLS’ CHANCE
Thomas Rawls got the chance to be the lead back. He didn’t exactly seize it.
He had 10 carries for 27 yards. Take away his 23-yard burst behind rare lead blocker Doug Baldwin, after the wide receiver came in motion inside to block, and Rawls had nine runs for four yards.
Not great. But it sure beat his Oct. 1 performance. That night against Indianapolis he was a healthy inactive for the first time in his three-year career.
Rawls got his chance for featured work because Eddie Lacy was inactive (strained groin) after he got six carries for 20 yards against Washington.
JORDAN’S NFL RETURN
Defensive end Dion Jordan played his first game in three years. And the former third-overall draft choice by Miami got a sack — after just three in 26 games over two years with the Dolphins.
In the fourth quarter, Jordan just overpowered Arizona’s John Wetzel, knocking Wetzel onto his rear end. Then he dropped quarterback Drew Stanton by grabbing his ankles.
The Seahawks signed Jordan this past spring to a no-risk, one-year contract, but then he had knee surgery to clean up damage he had leaving Miami. He played just two of his four seasons there. The Dolphins made him the third-overall pick in 2013 but he had just three sacks and one start in two years. He got suspended for the entire 2015 season for continuing to violate the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He missed all of the 2016 season with a knee injury and multiple surgeries.
Thursday was his first game since Dec. 28, 2014.
THOMAS OUT AGAIN
Earl Thomas missed his second consecutive game because of the hamstring he pulled chasing DeAndre Hopkins on the Houston receiver’s long catch and run for a touchdown Oct. 29.
Bradley McDougald started again at free safety.
EXTRA POINTS
Defensive end Quinton Jefferson was inactive. He had been playing with a cast over his broken finger on his right hand. … Seattle has not lost in its last five games against the Cardinals in Arizona (4-0-1). That dates to the opening game of Russell Wilson’s rookie season of 2012, a Seattle loss in Wilson’s first NFL start.
