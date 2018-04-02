Seahawks' team offseason workouts begin in two weeks; OTAs, minicamp schedules set

After some get back from attending Richard Sehrman's wedding in the Dominican Republic, all Seahawks will return to team headquarters in two weeks to officially begin organized offseason workouts.
The NFL on Monday announced dates for each team's offseason work on and off the field. Seattle begins offseason work at its facility in Renton on April 16. These initial sessions are for strength and conditioning plus physical rehabilitation only, per the league's collective bargaining agreement.
Phase two of the offseason program for veterans can include workouts on the field, but prohibit team-offense-verus-defense drills and contact.
The draft is April 26-28. Barring a trade that seems likely, the Seahawks are scheduled to have eight picks. That would tie 2015 for the fewest of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider regime.
Teams have the option of holding their one, three-day rookie minicamp the weekend following the draft, May 4-7, or the following week May 11-14, Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.
The Seahawks' third phase of offseason workouts, organized team activities on the field in Renton, are May 21-22 and 24, May 29-30 and June 1, and June 4-7.
Their one, mandatory minicamp for veterans is June 12-14.
Earl Thomas was in the Dominican Republic this past week along with Kam Chancellor and others attending Sherman's wedding. The former Seahawks cornerback who signed with San Francisco last month had Thomas, Chancellor and Brandon Browner there in a reunion of Seattle's original "Legion of Boom" secondary from a half-dozen years ago.
Thomas, also the subject of trade talk recently, hinted at the Pro Bowl in January if he didn't have a new contract by the beginning of the 2018 season he'd hold out. Often players making such stances begin them by staying away from the offseason workouts.
But when Chancellor held out for a new deal in 2015, he didn't start his absences until the first day of training camp in late July. He stayed out for nearly two full months, through the first two games of that regular season. He finally got the deal he was seeking last summer--then three months later got a career-threatening neck injury. Chancellor is awaiting doctors to approve his return to play for 2018.
The only time during offseason workouts teams can find players for not attending is during the only mandatory days, the one minicamp over those three days in mid June.
