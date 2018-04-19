Seahawks 2018 schedule features five prime-time games, four of final five games at home

The Seahawks are starting the 2018 season on the road. But they are getting a more preferable finish: At home for the holidays and, they hope, a race back into the playoffs.
Seattle begins its attempt to bounce back from its first non-playoff season in six years with games at Denver on Sept. 9 and a Monday night one at Chicago on Sept. 17 in the schedule the NFL announced on Tuesday.
Ex-Seahawks All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman makes his return to Seattle in one of the Seahawks' five prime-time games, the maximum a team can get. Sherman's San Francisco 49ers come to CenturyLink Field on Dec. 2 for a Sunday night game on NBC.
The Seahawks also have a prime-time home game Thursday, Nov. 15, at home against Green Bay, Monday, Dec. 10 at home against Minnesota and Sunday, Dec. 23 against Kansas City.
Four of their final five games are at home.
Comments