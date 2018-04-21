Aaron Rodgers is why Seahawks GM John Schneider was scouting top draft QB Josh Allen

Want to know why the Seahawks' general manager was scouting one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft?
Russell Wilson's "camp" reportedly does.
According to that report from the league's official media outlet, Wilson's people wanted to know why Seattle GM John Schneider was at the Pro Day for Josh Allen in Laramie, Wyo., last month. Allen, the cannon-armed University of Wyoming passer, is expected to be drafted among the first 10 picks on Thursday.
Why would the Seahawks be looking at him with Wilson, their franchise quarterback, still in his 20s and under contract for two more years, with all signs he's going to get a new, megabucks contract from Seattle next year?
"It's not out of the ordinary," Schneider said when I asked him that on Thursday. "The most important people in the building are the head coach and the quarterback.
"I don't feel like we have—and me, personally—have done a good enough job of continuing to acquire quarterbacks all the way through (since he drafted Wilson in 2012)."
Or have you already forgotten Trevone Boykin?
Every year, Schneider sees top quarterbacks and top prospects the Seahawks never have a chance to draft. And it's not news. He's doing his job. He has to give personal draft values to every player he and his scouting staff possibly can.
Just in case. In case 2005 happens to him again.
He was the chief personnel analyst for Green Bay and chief adviser to Packers GM Ted Thompson that year. Schneider, Thompson and the Packers were then in a similar situation Schneider and the Seahawks are now: With a franchise, Super Bowl-winning quarterback having multiple years remaining on his contract—and no reason for anyone to believe that QB was going anywhere soon.
Those Packers had some guy named Brett Favre.
"I was in Green Bay when Aaron Rodgers fell (down to the end of the first round in the 2005 draft)," Schneider said. "So we didn't...I mean, Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be the first pick in the draft, and we weren't necessarily as prepared as we should have been for him to fall. When you get do draft day, you want to make decisions like..."
Schneider snapped his fingers repeatedly.
"Like game-day decisions, right? So prepared," he said. "And so, quite frankly, when we acquired Aaron that day (with the 24th-overall pick) we had to make some more calls during draft, which you never really want to do, right?: 'OK, why is he falling?'
"So, you never know."
No one is expecting Allen to fall next week down to the bottom of the first round, or even to where Seattle is scheduled to pick first at 18th overall.
But no one expected Rodgers to 13 years ago, either.
You never know.
"The reason that I went (to see Allen in Wyoming) was that I was supposed to see him live in San Jose and he was injured," Schneider of Wyoming's game at San Jose State Nov. 25. "We were playing at San Francisco the next day. And he didn't play.
"So I had to go see him (last month).
"That's it."
So, no, don't expect the Seahawks to draft Allen in round one on Thursday. Some think Cleveland may draft the strongest arm in this draft with the first overall pick.
Instead, expect the Seahawks to trade down out of the 18th-overall spot. Schneider has traded Seattle's first-round pick in each of the last six drafts. Last year he traded it twice, all the way out of round one before the ill-fated selection of Malik McDowell near the top of the second round. And this year Seattle doesn't have a second- or third-round pick, because of last season's trades for Sheldon Richardson and Duane Brown. Trading down in round one next week would likely net the Seahawks either that second- or third-round choice, or both.
In whatever round, as Schneider said, he and the Seahawks need to do better job of acquiring quarterbacks.
They have Austin Davis returning to backup Wilson for the second consecutive season, and recently signed Stephen Morris, the free agent who had new Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as his play caller and coordinator in Indianapolis.
With Davis and Morris each on one-year contracts and Wilson's current deal up after 2019, it would be prudent for Schneider to draft a quarterback next week, for the first time since Wilson famously in the third round six years ago. Seattle has its remaining picks in rounds four (one choice), four in round five and two in the seventh and final round.
Many liken the thrilling athleticism of Louisville's Lamar Jackson to that of the dynamic, do-it-all-Wilson. But there's no way the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner is going to be available deep in rounds two or three, or where Seattle picks again in the fourth round. And it would be an extreme reach—and an actually legitimate alarm to Wilson about Seattle's plans for him beyond 2019—if the Seahawks took Jackson or any other quarterback in round one.
That won't happen.
But Luke Falk? Sure, Falk's record-setting experience in coach Mike Leach's spread, Air Raid offense with five receivers out on patterns just about every play at Washington State doesn't exactly fit what Carroll wants his Seahawks offense to be. But any team that drafts a guy with the qualities Falk showed at the combine in March—and not just on the field—will be better for it.
The Pac-12 career leader in passing yards, touchdowns and completions should be around in the fourth round.
Kyle Lauletta of Richmond could last longer than that. Lauletta three for 3,000 yards in three consecutive seasons at lower-division Richmond, and wowed scouts at January's Senior Bowl with his NFL-like nuances of quarterbacking such as looking off defenders and and advanced-age poise.
New England, looking ahead to finally replacing 40-year-old icon Tom Brady, may take Lauletta before anyone else does.
Whatever, whenever and whomever, the Seahawks are more in the market for a quarterback in this draft than they've been in six years.
As Schneider has said, multiple times publicly this offseason: "The most important people in the building are the head coach, and the quarterback."
