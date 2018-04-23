One-time Seahawk Kona Schwenke dies at age 25

Kona Schwenke, a Seahawks defensive tackle on injured reserve in 2015, died in his sleep this past weekend. He was 25 years old.
Agent Jerry Marlatt said Schwenke's father called him Sunday morning.
I'm told an autopsy is pending.
Honolulu television station KHON reported Schwenke's family and friends confirmed his passing Sunday morning in his hometown of Laie. KHON also reported Schwenke most recently took part in the The Spring League, a pro football scouting event and showcase. He caused a fumble in a game against Johnny Manziel, the former Heisman winner, at a Spring League event April 8.
Schwenke was an all-state star in Hawaii at Kahuku High School. He played college football at Notre Dame and played for a national championship with the Fighting Irish in the 2012 season. Schwenke signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. Seattle signed him in 2015. The Seahawks waived him injured that summer, after he tore a knee ligament in a preseason game against the Chiefs in August. When he passed through waivers the team put him on injured reserve for that season. Seattle released him the following summer.
Schwenke also spent time in preseasons and on practice rosters for New England, the New York Jets and Oakland until 2016.
Comments